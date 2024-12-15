BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker for the 2024 Cycle
It's been one week since the transfer portal opened. Multiple BYU players have entered the portal, and another handful of transfers have emerged as BYU targets. Today, we're releasing the first transfer tracker of the 2024 cycle. We will monitor both transfers in and transfers out of the BYU football program.
Transfers Out
Crew Wakley - S
In terms of impact, safety Crew Wakley is the most impactful BYU player to enter the portal. Fortunately for BYU, they are well suited to handle a loss at that position.
Dallin Havea - DL
BYU defensive lineman Dallin Havea entered the transfer portal. Havea never played meaningful snaps for BYU.
Kody Epps - WR
BYU veteran wide receiver Kody Epps suffered an injury against Baylor and never returned. He entered the portal as a graduate transfer. He has reported offers from Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky, and Texas State since entering the portal.
Micah Harper - S
Former starting safety Micah Harper entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. Harper fell mostly out of the rotation this season.
Jackson Bowers - TE
Former four-star recruit Jackson Bowers entered the transfer portal after two years in the program. Since entering the portal, Bowers has reported an offer from Oregon State.
Miles Davis - RB
BYU veteran running back Miles Davis entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season. He ran for 468 yards at BYU.
Tyler West - WR
Walk-on wide receiver Tyler West entered the portal after his true freshman season.
Dalton Riggs - LS
BYU long snapper Dalton Riggs entered the transfer portal - the Cougars will need to find a new long snapper for the 2025 season.
Transfers In
As of this writing, no players have transferred into the program. That will change soon as the Cougars have started to host campus visits for transfers.