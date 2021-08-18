BYU Football: Tuesday's Fall Camp Highlights
BYU wrapped up another fall practice on Tuesday. After practice, BYU released a short highlight clip. You can watch the highlights above, and you can read my takeaways and video annotations below.
Takeaways
First and foremost, it's important to mention how little you can draw from a few select practice highlights. Everything in these videos should be taken with a grain of salt. With that being said, here are a few things that stood out when I watched this short highlight.
1. Jacob Conover took multiple reps with the first-team offense. In prior highlights, Hall had taken most snaps with the ones.
2. No Baylor Romney in the video. Remember, this is when it's extra important to remember that this is a very limited video clip. It's still worth mentioning, however, that Romney was not included in the highlights.
3. Wide receiver Chris Jackson. Jackson was named a starter coming out of the spring, and he put some nice reps on film on Tuesday.
Video Annotations
00:00 #83 Isaac Rex participates in an isolation drill, defended by #34 Josh Wilson
00:05 #93 Ethan Erickson participates in an isolation drill, met by #10 Morgan Pyper
00:10 #12 Puka Nacua participates in a pass-catching drill
00:16 #13 Masen Wake and #76 Harris LaChance participate in a blocking drill
00:22 #18 Kaleb Hayes performs a footwork drill with cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford
00:27 #17 Jacob Conover throws a tunnel screen to #32 Dallin Holker; Holker was met immediately by #33 Ben Bywater
00:32 #17 Jacob Conover throws a perfect ball over the middle to #83 Isaac Rex; Rex was defended by #23 Theo Dawson
00:40 #17 Matthew Criddle intercepts a pass tipped by #23 Hobbs Nyberg
00:46 #17 Jacob Conover finds #5 Chris Jackson over the middle
00:52 #3 Jaren Hall throws a touchdown to #32 Dallin Holker, defended by #43 Jared Kapisi
00:59 #17 Jacob Conover hands off to #25 Tyler Allgeier
01:04 #17 Jacob Conover finds #5 Chris Jackson who makes a contested grab; well defended by #29 Shamon Willis
01:11 #3 Jaren Hall throws to a wide open #36 Talmage Gunther in the end zone