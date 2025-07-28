BYU Football Unveils Every Uniform Combination for the 2025 Season
On Monday, the BYU football program unveiled the uniform combination for every game on the 2025 schedule. BYU will wear navy only once in the season opener against Portland State.
Portland State - Navy home with navy helmets
Last worn against Houston, BYU will wear the navy uniforms with the navy helmets for the season opener against Portland State.
Stanford - Royal Home
Against Stanford, BYU will wear the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks. The crowd will be a whiteout for this game.
East Carolina - Royal Away
BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms for the first road game against ECU.
Colorado - All White with Royal Accents
BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.
West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.
Utah - All Royal
BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal
BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
The Cougars will wear their classic home look against old conference foe TCU.
Cincinnati - White Royal Away
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.