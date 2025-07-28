Cougs Daily

BYU Football Unveils Every Uniform Combination for the 2025 Season

Casey Lundquist

BYU safety Faletau Satuala warms up before the Utah game
BYU safety Faletau Satuala warms up before the Utah game / BYU Photo
In this story:

On Monday, the BYU football program unveiled the uniform combination for every game on the 2025 schedule. BYU will wear navy only once in the season opener against Portland State.

Portland State - Navy home with navy helmets

BYU safety Raider Damuni against Houston
BYU safety Raider Damuni against Houston / BYU Photo

Last worn against Houston, BYU will wear the navy uniforms with the navy helmets for the season opener against Portland State.

Stanford - Royal Home

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter celebrates game-winning touchdown against Oklahoma State
BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter celebrates game-winning touchdown against Oklahoma State / BYU Photo

Against Stanford, BYU will wear the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks. The crowd will be a whiteout for this game.

East Carolina - Royal Away

Raider Damuni
Oct 14, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jordyn Bailey (27) catches a pass for a first down as Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni (33) defends during the game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

BYU will wear the classic royal away uniforms for the first road game against ECU.

Colorado - All White with Royal Accents

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker in Alamo Bowl win over Colorado / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Colorado that they wore in the 2024 Alamo Bowl.

West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants

BYU Football
Nov 19, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs through a tackle attempt by Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive back Tyrell Grayson (1) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts against UCF
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.

Utah - All Royal

BYU safety Faletau Satuala warms up before the Utah game
BYU safety Faletau Satuala warms up before the Utah game / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona State
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal

BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois
BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU, so Tech could be planning a whiteout for this game.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston catches a touchdown against Arizona
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston catches a touchdown against Arizona / BYU Photo

The Cougars will wear their classic home look against old conference foe TCU.

Cincinnati - White Royal Away

Keanu Hill Wyoming
BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

Published |Modified
Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football