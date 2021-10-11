    • October 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Baylor

    For the first time since 2004, BYU will a navy helmet on the road against Baylor
    Author:

    On Monday morning, BYU released the uniform combination it will wear against Baylor. The Cougars will sport the navy away jerseys with navy helmets.

    This will be the third time BYU will have worn navy this season, and the first time it has worn this navy combination since adding navy helmets in March. BYU will have worn seven different uniform combinations in their first seven games of the 2021 season.

    The Cougars and Bears kick off on Saturday at 1:30 PM MST/2:30 PM CST on ESPN or ESPN2.

    2021 Uniform Recap

    BYU wore the "royal rush" combination in the season opener against Arizona.

    Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal
    Neil Pau'u vs Arizona

    Then they wore the traditional royal home uniforms against Utah with a small twist: the helmets featured a "nickel" facemask instead of the customary royal facemask.

    Ammon Hannemann vs Utah
    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    The Cougars wore all white with royal accents in their win over #19 Arizona State.

    Isaac Rex BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
    Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

    They wore the classic navy home uniform in their victory over USF.

    Puka Nacua vs USF
    Baylor Romney vs USF

    Against Utah State, the Cougars wore the classic royal away uniform with the "Giff" facemask under the Friday night lights.

    Samson Nacua vs Utah State
    Chaz Ah You vs Utah State

    In the loss against Boise State, they wore all navy.

    Puka Nacua vs Boise State all navy
    Lopini Katoa vs Boise State all navy

    BYU has more uniform combinations than games on the schedule, so fans can expect a new look every week.

    Connecting Uniforms to Tradtition

    The BYU equipment staff will continue to announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game. Since 1964, BYU has donned royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets. For the first time in program history, however, BYU will wear royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets in the same season. When BYU added the royal helmets and navy helmets in March, they provided the historical context for blue helmets in BYU football history.

    "In 1969, celebrating the centennial of college football, the Cougars returned to a white helmet with double-stripe design that had been used during the 1956 season. Now commonly viewed as the classic BYU look, the white helmet with blue stripes and Y logo remained the primary helmet for the next three decades during the Edwards era until a navy-blue helmet was adopted in 1999.

    In partnership with Nike in 1999, BYU introduced the navy helmet along with new logos, colors, and uniforms. The navy jersey and helmet had not been used at BYU since the 1950s. The dark blue helmet again became a part of the tradition-rich history of Cougar football, which included the final season of Coach Edwards’ Hall of Fame career in 2000. Also finishing his playing career that same season was current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, while other Cougar standouts such as Doak Walker Award winner Luke Staley, future NFL quarterbacks Brandon Doman and John Beck and many other great players donned the blue helmet while adding to the BYU football legacy.

    In 2005, under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Cougars returned to the white helmet with the traditional-style jersey that had been popular throughout much of the Edwards era. All three colors of helmets that will now be utilized by BYU—white, royal, andnavy—were used during Edwards' tenure in Provo dating back to 1962."

    Kalani Sitake vs Boise State

