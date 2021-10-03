October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Boise State

For the first time since 2004, BYU will wear all navy against Boise State
Author:
Uniform Combinations.jfif

On Saturday night, BYU released the uniform combination they will wear against Boise State. The Cougars will sport the brand new navy helmets for the first time when they wear all navy against the Broncos.

This will only be the second time the Cougars have worn navy this season, and the first time BYU has worn all navy (helmet, jersey, pant) since 2004. BYU will have worn six different uniform combinations in their first six games of the 2021 season.

The Cougars and Broncos kick off on Saturday at 1;30 PM MST on ABC.

2021 Uniform Recap

BYU wore the "royal rush" combination in the season opener against Arizona.

Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal
Neil Pau'u vs Arizona

Then they wore the traditional royal home uniforms against Utah with a small twist: the helmets featured a "nickel" facemask instead of the customary royal facemask.

Jaren Hall vs Utah
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

The Cougars wore all white with royal accents in their win over #19 Arizona State.

Malik Moore Keenan Pili BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

They wore the classic navy home uniform in their victory over USF.

Navy classic home vs USF
Payton Wilgar vs USF

Against Utah State, the Cougars wore the classic royal away uniform with the "Giff" facemask under the Friday night lights.

Lopini Katoa vs Utah State
USATSI_16869897_168390393_lowres

BYU has more uniform combinations than games on the schedule, so fans can expect a new look every week.

Connecting Uniforms to Tradtition

The BYU equipment staff will continue to announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game. Since 1964, BYU has donned royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets. For the first time in program history, however, BYU will wear royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets in the same season. When BYU added the royal helmets and navy helmets in March, they provided the historical context for blue helmets in BYU football history.

"In 1969, celebrating the centennial of college football, the Cougars returned to a white helmet with double-stripe design that had been used during the 1956 season. Now commonly viewed as the classic BYU look, the white helmet with blue stripes and Y logo remained the primary helmet for the next three decades during the Edwards era until a navy-blue helmet was adopted in 1999.

In partnership with Nike in 1999, BYU introduced the navy helmet along with new logos, colors, and uniforms. The navy jersey and helmet had not been used at BYU since the 1950s. The dark blue helmet again became a part of the tradition-rich history of Cougar football, which included the final season of Coach Edwards’ Hall of Fame career in 2000. Also finishing his playing career that same season was current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, while other Cougar standouts such as Doak Walker Award winner Luke Staley, future NFL quarterbacks Brandon Doman and John Beck and many other great players donned the blue helmet while adding to the BYU football legacy.

In 2005, under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Cougars returned to the white helmet with the traditional-style jersey that had been popular throughout much of the Edwards era. All three colors of helmets that will now be utilized by BYU—white, royal, andnavy—were used during Edwards' tenure in Provo dating back to 1962."

Uniform Combinations.jfif

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Boise State

For the first time since 2004, BYU will wear all navy against Boise State

1 minute ago
Lopini Katoa vs Utah State

Ranking BYU's Uniforms this Season

BYU has worn five different uniforms in five different games this season

20 hours ago
USATSI_16869133_168390393_lowres

Utah State Student Section Throws Garbage at BYU Sideline, BYU Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate Win

Utah State put the opposing team next to their student section for the first time ever

21 hours ago
USATSI_16869138_168390393_lowres

Top Performers in BYU's Victory Over Utah State

#13 BYU held on to beat Utah State 34-20

Oct 2, 2021
Baylor Romney vs USF

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Out Against Utah State, Baylor Romney to Start

For the second consecutive week, Baylor Romney will start at quarterback for BYU

Oct 1, 2021
Baylor Romney vs USF

How to Watch, Stream, or Listen to #13 BYU vs Utah State

Don't have CBS Sports Network? Sign up for a free 7-day trial on Fubotv

Oct 1, 2021
USATSI_16784098_168390393_lowres

Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Utah State

Three key ingredients to a BYU win over in-state rival Utah State

Oct 1, 2021
Cody Hagen

Four-Star Wide Receiver Cody Hagen Commits to BYU

Hagen is one of the top prospects in the state of Utah

Sep 30, 2021