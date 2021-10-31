BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Idaho State

The Cougars will wear another unique combination for Senior night against Idaho State

On Sunday afternoon, BYU released the uniform combination it will wear against Idaho State. The Cougars will sport the navy home jerseys with navy helmets. The helmet will also feature the gray "nickel" facemask.

In ten games this season, BYU will have worn ten different uniform combinations.

2021 Uniform Recap

BYU wore the "royal rush" combination in the season opener against Arizona.

Then they wore the traditional royal home uniforms against Utah with a small twist: the helmets featured a "nickel" facemask instead of the customary royal facemask.

The Cougars wore all white with royal accents in their win over #19 Arizona State.

They wore the classic navy home uniform in their victory over USF.

Against Utah State, the Cougars wore the classic royal away uniform with the "Giff" facemask under the Friday night lights.

In the loss against Boise State, they wore all navy.

Against Baylor, BYU wore the navy away uniform with the navy helmet.

Against Washington State, BYU wore all white with navy accents.

BYU wore the "Virgil" in a wild shootout against Virginia.

BYU has more uniform combinations than games on the schedule, so fans can expect a new look every week.

Connecting Uniforms to Tradtition

The BYU equipment staff will continue to announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game. Since 1964, BYU has donned royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets. For the first time in program history, however, BYU will wear royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets in the same season. When BYU added the royal helmets and navy helmets in March, they provided the historical context for blue helmets in BYU football history.

"In 1969, celebrating the centennial of college football, the Cougars returned to a white helmet with double-stripe design that had been used during the 1956 season. Now commonly viewed as the classic BYU look, the white helmet with blue stripes and Y logo remained the primary helmet for the next three decades during the Edwards era until a navy-blue helmet was adopted in 1999.

In partnership with Nike in 1999, BYU introduced the navy helmet along with new logos, colors, and uniforms. The navy jersey and helmet had not been used at BYU since the 1950s. The dark blue helmet again became a part of the tradition-rich history of Cougar football, which included the final season of Coach Edwards’ Hall of Fame career in 2000. Also finishing his playing career that same season was current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, while other Cougar standouts such as Doak Walker Award winner Luke Staley, future NFL quarterbacks Brandon Doman and John Beck and many other great players donned the blue helmet while adding to the BYU football legacy.