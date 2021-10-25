    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballLavell's Lounge+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Virginia

    The BYU Cougars will pay tribute to Virgil Carter with its uniform combination against Virginia
    Author:

    On Monday morning, BYU released the uniform combination it will wear against Virginia. The Cougars will sport the royal home jerseys with royal helmets. This uniform is a tribute to the 1966 BYU football team and then quarterback Virgil Carter.

    In nine games this season, BYU will have worn royal five times. In addition, BYU will have worn nine different uniform combinations in their first nine games of the 2021 season.

    2021 Uniform Recap

    BYU wore the "royal rush" combination in the season opener against Arizona.

    Neil Pau'u vs Arizona all royal
    Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

    Then they wore the traditional royal home uniforms against Utah with a small twist: the helmets featured a "nickel" facemask instead of the customary royal facemask.

    Ammon Hannemann vs Utah
    Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

    The Cougars wore all white with royal accents in their win over #19 Arizona State.

    Isaac Rex BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
    Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

    They wore the classic navy home uniform in their victory over USF.

    Payton Wilgar vs USF
    Baylor Romney vs USF

    Against Utah State, the Cougars wore the classic royal away uniform with the "Giff" facemask under the Friday night lights.

    Lopini Katoa vs Utah State
    Chaz Ah You vs Utah State

    In the loss against Boise State, they wore all navy.

    Lopini Katoa vs Boise State all navy
    Tyler Allgeier vs Boise State all navy

    Against Baylor, BYU wore the navy away uniform with the navy helmet.

    Jaren Hall vs Baylor
    D'Angelo Mandell vs Baylor

    Against Washington State, BYU wore all white with navy accents.

    USATSI_17013430_168390393_lowres
    USATSI_17013453_168390393_lowres

    BYU has more uniform combinations than games on the schedule, so fans can expect a new look every week.

    Connecting Uniforms to Tradtition

    Uniform Combinations.jfif

    The BYU equipment staff will continue to announce the uniform combination for each game in a similar format as last season, with each uniform being revealed the week of the game. Since 1964, BYU has donned royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets. For the first time in program history, however, BYU will wear royal helmets, white helmets, and navy helmets in the same season. When BYU added the royal helmets and navy helmets in March, they provided the historical context for blue helmets in BYU football history.

    "In 1969, celebrating the centennial of college football, the Cougars returned to a white helmet with double-stripe design that had been used during the 1956 season. Now commonly viewed as the classic BYU look, the white helmet with blue stripes and Y logo remained the primary helmet for the next three decades during the Edwards era until a navy-blue helmet was adopted in 1999.

    In partnership with Nike in 1999, BYU introduced the navy helmet along with new logos, colors, and uniforms. The navy jersey and helmet had not been used at BYU since the 1950s. The dark blue helmet again became a part of the tradition-rich history of Cougar football, which included the final season of Coach Edwards’ Hall of Fame career in 2000. Also finishing his playing career that same season was current BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, while other Cougar standouts such as Doak Walker Award winner Luke Staley, future NFL quarterbacks Brandon Doman and John Beck and many other great players donned the blue helmet while adding to the BYU football legacy.

    In 2005, under head coach Bronco Mendenhall, the Cougars returned to the white helmet with the traditional-style jersey that had been popular throughout much of the Edwards era. All three colors of helmets that will now be utilized by BYU—white, royal, andnavy—were used during Edwards' tenure in Provo dating back to 1962."

    Uniform Combinations.jfif

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Virginia

    The BYU Cougars will pay tribute to Virgil Carter with its uniform combination against Virginia

    just now
    USATSI_17012389_168390393_lowres

    Top Four Performers in BYU's 21-19 Victory Over Washington State

    Oct 23, 2021
    USATSI_16969263_168390393_lowres

    Three Keys to a BYU Victory Over Washington State

    Three things BYU must do bounce back against Washington State

    Oct 23, 2021
    Tyler Allgeier vs Baylor

    The Next Two Games Will Swing the Perception of the 2021 BYU Football Season

    After gaining momentum over the last 12 months, BYU is in danger of losing some over the next two weeks

    Oct 22, 2021
    Ryan Rehkow vs Utah State

    BYU's Punter Might Do His Job Better Than Anybody On the Team

    Ryan Rehkow has a legitimate shot at taking down this year's Ray Guy Award.

    Oct 22, 2021
    Payton Wilgar Ammon Hannemann vs Baylor

    SP+ Predicts BYU vs Washington State

    The Cougars of BYU and the Cougars of Washington State square off on Saturday afternoon on FS1

    Oct 20, 2021
    Lorenzo Fauatea vs Wisconsin

    Lorenzo Fauatea Talks Injury Recovery, Stopping the Run, and Washington State

    The second installment of five questions with BYU defensive tackle Lorenzo Fauatea

    Oct 19, 2021
    All white jerseys Kody Epps

    BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Washington State

    What the BYU Cougars will sport against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday

    Oct 18, 2021