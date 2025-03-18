BYU Football Wraps Up the First Scrimmage of Spring Camp
On Monday, the BYU football program wrapped up the first scrimmage of Spring camp. The scrimmage took place inside Lavell Edwards Stadium and consisted of approximately 90 plays. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the media to discuss the scrimmage and provide updates on Spring camp.
"I thought it was a back and forth," Sitake said on who won the day. "I mean, offense has had its moments and defense had their moments, so kind of balanced in the overall performance...I thought the guys did a great job. Honestly, I think we're further ahead than we've been. That being said, there's still some room for improvement, but I really like the way the guys are working together. You can see how comfortable people are getting with the scheme on both sides."
While it's still early and there are still position battles being sorted out, Sitake believes BYU will have a "really good team" in 2025. "We're starting to realize that we have a really good team," Sitake said. "It's just a matter of who's going to be taking the first snaps. Having [the players] just bought into what we're trying to accomplish as a team, that's the key. And a lot of that has to do with the leadership that we're seeing from the players and the upperclass leadership is amazing. I'm really liking the way they're taking ownership of this team and the way they're holding each other accountable."
The Battle for the Backup Quarterback Job
According to Coach Sitake, Jake Retzlaff took all the reps with the first-team offense. Treyson Bourguet and McCae Hillstead shared the reps with the second-team offense.
"You're looking who's going to get the valuable reps with the twos. Right now we have a situation where we can keep it balanced, but eventually we have to pick one."
Sitake says the battle for the backup job is "going to carry into Fall". "The truth will come down to who's going to get the valuable backup reps when we get to Fall because that's going to be the guy in the game. That's why I think the competition is going to carry into Fall, but has to be settled quickly and if we feel like there's a clear winner out of Spring, we'll get that done."
The Depth Chart
Sitake says the depth chart is starting to come together, and that he feels like they have established a 1.5-deep. The goal will be to get to 2.5 by the start of the season. "We want to see some different lineups with running backs and receivers. So I really feel good about were we're at with 1.5 of our depth. So with a lot of our ones and half of twos, we just need to make that get to 2.5 by the season and I think we're getting there closely. I think it's a tough ask, but I've seen a lot of good things from the coaches and we got to keep building on it."