BYU Newcomers Select Their Jersey Numbers

The BYU football program will kickoff Spring Camp on Friday with the first of 15 spring practices. On BYU's spring roster, 33 newcomers are listed. Those newcomers recently selected their new jersey numbers for their first year at BYU.

BYU Newcomers Select New Jersey Numbers

2 - Roger Saleapaga II (Tight End)

3 - Kyler Kasper (Wide Receiver)

4 - Cade Uluave (Linebacker)

7 - Walker Lyons (Tight End)

15 - Jayven Williams (Cornerback)

17 - Enoch Watson (Quarterback)

21 - Jaron Pula (Wide Receiver)

23 - Terrance Saryon (Wide Receiver)

25 - Devaughn Eka (Running Back)

25 - Kennan Pula (Safety)

29 - Justice Brathwaite (Cornerback)

30 - Braxton Lindsey (Defensive End)

31 - Jake Clifton (Linebacker)

34 - Daniel Taumoepeau (Linebacker)

35 - Matthew Mason (Safety)

38 - Ian Sanches (Kicker)

39 - Seth Shigg (Cornerback)

41 - Nehemiah Kolone (Defensive Tackle)

42 - Micah Beckstead (Running Back)

42 - Adney Reid (Defensive End)

43 - Owen Borg (Linebacker)

44 - Josh Davis (Tight End)

51 - Gage Tanner (Linebacker)

52 - Bott Mulitalo (Offensive Line)

53 - Paki Finau (Offensive Line)

55 - Blake Lowe (Linebacker)

56 - Zak Yamauchi (Offensive Line)

57 - Talitu'i Pututau (Offensive Line)

58 - David Tangilanu (Defensive Tackle)

62 - Jr Sia (Offensive Line)

87 - Matthew Fredrick (Tight End)

88 - Legend Glasker (Wide Receiver)

89 - Jett Nelson (Wide Receiver)

Incoming tranfers Roger Saleapaga, Walker Lyons, Cade Uluave, and Kyle Kasper will don the single-digit uniforms. All four of Saleapaga, Lyons, Uluave, and Kasper are expected to play big roles for the Cougars in 2026. At tight end, Lyons and Saleapaga could end up being the two names at the top of the depth chart. Wide receiver Kyle Kasper will compete for a starting job after transferring in from Oregon. Cade Uluave, the top linebacker in the transfer portal, will start right away.

Other noteworthy transfers include Jayven Williams (15), Jake Clifton (31), Paki Finau (53), Zak Yamauchi (56), and Jr Sia (62). All three of Finau, Yamauchi, and Sia will compete for immediate playing time along the offensive line. Williams and Clifton are also expected to play right away as depth pieces, if not more.

Other numbers of notable true freshmen include Enoch Watson (17), Jaron Pula (21), Terrance Saryon (23), DeVaughn Eka (25), Kennan Pula (25), Braxton Lindsey (30), Nehemiah Kolone (41), Bott Multalo (52), and Legend Glasker (88).

