BYU Linebacker Ephraim Asiata Will Be 'All Over the Field' After Position Change
After starting Fall Camp as a defensive end, BYU sophomore Ephraim Asiata moved to linebacker during Fall Camp. As camp progressed, Asiata started to get more and more reps with the first-team defense at linebacker.
Now that it's game week, Asiata will be "all over the field" when BYU takes on Portland State, according to BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga.
On Monday, Poppinga spoke with Greg Wrubell on Coordinator's Corner to recap Fall Camp. On Asiata, Coach Poppinga said, "[Ephraim] is kind of in the same mold as Isaiah Glasker and Jack Kelly where you'll see him at backer sometimes. Sometimes you'll see him at defensive ends, so it's a little hyper position those guys play...he was the most productive player throughout all Fall Camp. We do a production board and he came out as number one in fall camp...he's a football player, so you'll see him. He'll be all over the field, I promise you that he's a guy that Cougar Nation wants to make sure they keep an eye on."
Poppinga spoke glowingly of Asiata's athleticism as a true freshman last season. "Man he's a special athlete," Poppinga said when describing Asiata in 2024. "Even more, a different athlete than [Fred Warner and Kyle Van Noy] in terms of his change of direction and explosiveness. There's even another level with him there that's pretty impressive. We're going to have to find a role for him somehow, some way. He will be a special teams contributor. The kid loves football...the love that he has for the game, that's what fires me up."
It appears the role that Asiata has settled into is linebacker. Asiata is listed as Isaiah Glasker's backup on the depth chart and is officially listed as a linebacker on BYU's roster.
When asked about Asiata, BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill said he is "physical" and "dominant" up front.
"[Asiata] could play outside backer. He can play defensive end. He's a very dynamic guy that we expect great things from throughout his career at BYU...he's not real big right now as far as weight goes, but he plays so much bigger than he really is. I've never had a guy as light as he is be as physical and just as dominant as he is up front in the front seven."
As a true freshman, Asiata's weight kept him off the field as a defensive end. Listed at 210 pounds, his move to linebacker could allow him to see the field earlier than he would have otherwise at defensive end.