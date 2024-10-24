BYU-Oklahoma State was Most Viewed BYU Game of the 2024 Season
BYU is in the middle of a potentially special season. The Cougars are 7-0, firmly in the Big 12 title hunt, and ranked 11th nationally. The Cougars are coming off a comeback win over Oklahoma State that included a go-ahead touchdown with 11 seconds remaining. BYU-Oklahoma State was the most viewed BYU game of the season according to Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch. Below are the BYU games this season ranked by viewership.
BYU-Oklahoma State: 1.66 million viewers
Not only was BYU-Oklahoma State the most viewed BYU game of the season, it was also the most viewed game on ESPN in the late Friday night window this season.
- BYU-Oklahoma State: 1.66 million
- TCU-Houston: 1.51 million
- TCU-Stanford: 1.49 million
- Stanford-Syracuse: 1.37 million
- Utah-Arizona State: 1.29 million
BYU-Kansas State: 1.50 million viewers
Behind BYU-Oklahoma State, BYU-Kansas State was second the most viewed BYU game of the season thus far. BYU-Kansas State was the third most viewed Big 12 game that weekend behind Colorado-Baylor (3.64M) and Utah-Oklahoma State (2.14M).
BYU-Arizona: 1.31 million viewers
BYU's convincing win over Arizona was the third most viewed BYU game of the 2024 season. The game was aired on FOX in a good TV window and averaged 1.31 million viewers, but it was up against some stiff competition in Texas-Oklahoma, Penn State-USC, and Notre Dame-Stanford. Due to the competitive nature of that window last weekend, BYU-Arizona was the least viewed FOX afternoon game this season.
BYU-SMU: 917k viewers
BYU's upset win at SMU wasn't a nationally recognized game at the time. But with the benefit of hindsight, it should have been. BYU and SMU are firmly in contention for the Big 12 and ACC championships, respectively. BYU-SMU tallied 917k average viewers.
BYU-Baylor: 428k viewers
BYU-Baylor played in the early morning FS1 window which doesn't typically pull great ratings. Relative to other games in that window, BYU-Baylor performed the best of any game this season by a wide margin.