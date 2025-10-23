BYU Provides Initial Availability Report for Road Game at Iowa State
On Wednesday evening, BYU released the initial injury report for Saturday's game against the Iowa State Cyclones. Most notably, star linebackers Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker were not listed, meaning both will be available against Iowa State. Kelly came back from an injury against Utah and Glasker missed a portion of the Utah game as he was in the injury tent.
BYU safeties Raider Damuni and Tommy Prassas are "doubtful" for this game, per the injury report.
The most notable name on the injury report was Iowa State star defensive tackle Domonique Orange. Orange, who is by far the Cyclones best interior defensive lineman, has started all seven games for the Cyclones at nose tackle this season.
There were several other important injury updates for BYU on the initial injury report for BYU-Iowa State. Below is the full update.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Jojo Phillips - WR
- Sione Moa - RB
- Marcus McKenzie - CB
Only three names remain on the "out" list for BYU. Starting wide receiver Jojo Phillips is expected back for the Texas Tech game in a few weeks.
Doubtful
- Raider Damuni - S
- Tommy Prassas - S
BYU safeties Raider Damuni and Tommy Prassas are "doubtful" for the Iowa State game. Damuni suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Arizona game. Prassas hasn't played in over a month. Those with a "doubtful" designation have a 25% chance to play.
Probable
- Jayden Dunlap - CB
Backup cornerback Jayden Dunlap is "probable" to play against Iowa State. Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play.
Iowa State Availability Report
Out
- Daniel Jackson - WR
- Michael Parkes - WR
- Ryver Peppers - RB
- Jayden Jackson - RB
- Eddie Lemos - DB
- Nick Reinicke - LB
- Ty Claiborne - WR
- Braden Simonsen - DL
The injuries are starting to pile up for Iowa State. The Cyclones will be without eight players, and that excludes starting cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper who are our for the season.
Doubtful
- Jace Gilbert - K
- Deylin Hasert - OL
- Dylian Malone - WR
- Domonique Orange - DL
Domonique Orange is the best run defender on an Iowa State defense that has really struggled to stop the run in recent weeks. If Orange is unable to play, BYU would have a major advantage in the rushing game.
Questionable
- Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman - DB
- Beau Goodwin - LB
- Karon Brookins - WR
- Kyle Konraardy - PK
Iowa State has been without star place kicker Kyle Konraardy for the last few weeks. He is questionable this week. Beau Goodwin and Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman have been contributors for the Iowa State defense this season. They are both questionable.
Probable
- Carson Hansen - RB
- Chase Smith - K
Iowa State running back Carson Hansen is likely to play this week after missing last game due to injury. Hansen is a physical runner that Iowa State likes to use a lot, but especially in short-yardage situations.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and its conference opponent will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available.
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.