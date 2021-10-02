October 2, 2021
BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Out Against Utah State, Baylor Romney to Start

For the second consecutive week, Baylor Romney will start at quarterback for BYU
Jaren Hall BYU vs Arizona State whiteout

Two weeks ago, BYU starting quarterback Jaren Hall left the game against Arizona State after taking a hit late in the fourth quarter. Hall scampered for 13 yards and a first down before taking a hit to the midsection and leaving the game. Backup quarterback Baylor Romney took over at quarterback for the final three plays of the drive. Hall did not return to the game, and neither did BYU's offense. The time expired on Arizona State's ensuing drive.

Following the win over Arizona State, Hall told the media, "I just got the wind knocked out of me." When asked whether he would be able to play against USF, Hall said yes.

Hall's injury was more severe than initially anticipated. Hall will not play on Friday night for the second consecutive game against Utah State. In addition, starting offensive linemen James Empey and Harris LaChance will not play. Neither will starting fullback Masen Wake.

Backup quarterback Baylor Romney will start in Hall's absence. Baylor Romney has seen playing time as a backup quarterback since 2019. 

Romney has completed 99/146 (68%) passes for 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in his career at BYU. His first career start came in 2019 against Boise State - BYU upset #14 Boise State 28-25. His second and start came a few weeks later against Liberty where he led the Cougars to a 31-24 victory.

Romney didn't start another game in 2019 or 2020. Romney made his first start in nearly two years against USF last weekend. He threw for 305 yards and three  touchdowns.

Baylor Romney vs USF

Baylor Romney vs USF

