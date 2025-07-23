BYU Quarterbacks Meet with Two Former BYU Legends
Fall camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. On Tuesday, BYU quarterbacks Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, McCae Hillstead, and Emerson Geilman met with legendary former BYU quarterbacks Steve Young and John Beck.
BYU assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Mitchell posted above the interaction on social media. "Got some great advice from two legends today!"
Bourguet, Hillstead, and Bachmeier are about to kickoff what should be a contested quarterback competition. The three quarterbacks were originally slated to compete for the backup quarterback job before a civil lawsuit filed against starter Jake Retzlaff ended with Retzlaff withdrawing from school and transferring to Tulane. Now, one of those three will take the first snaps when BYU kicks off the 2025 season against Portland State.
Both Young and Beck know a thing or two about quarterback competitions. John Beck had to beat out Jason Beck and Matt Berry to earn the starting job at BYU. Steve Young famously stated that he was "8th-string" when he arrived at BYU. Young not only climbed the depth chart and earned the starting job, he also became one of the best quarterbacks to play for BYU. He went on to win Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.
The quarterback battle is going to be fascinating to watch. McCae Hillstead is a dual-threat quarterback that fits the mold of quarterbacks that have been successful under Aaron Roderick. He can beat defenses with his arm or with his legs. Hillstead started four games for Utah State as a true freshman in 2023 before transferring to BYU as redshirting in 2024.
Treyson Bourguet might be the most natural leader among the three quarterbacks. He has the arm talent to win the job, but he is the least mobile of the three quarterbacks. He started a handful of games at Western Michigan in 2022 and 2023. His ability to lead a huddle and win the respect of a locker room is an underrated aspect of this quarterback battle.
Bear Bachmeier has the highest ceiling of the three quarterbacks, but he is the least experienced. Bachmeier is a true freshman that spent Spring camp at Stanford before transferring to BYU. If Bachmeier can grasp enough of the playbook, BYU might turn to the youngster in September for the easier portion of the schedule.