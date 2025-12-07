BYU Unravels in Blowout Loss to Texas Tech

With three minutes remaining in the third quarter, BYU trailed Texas Tech 13-7 and had the chance to take the lead. Then Tech linebacker Ben Roberts stepped in front of a Bear Bachmeier pass and interecepted it, giving the Red Raiders the ball deep in BYU territory.

Tech capitalized, needing only one play to go 11 yards for the touchdown. One two-point conversion later and BYU was suddenly down 21-7.

Things went from bad to worse when Bear Bachmeier was hit and fumbled, giving the ball back to Texas Tech deep in BYU territory. Tech kicked a field goal to take a 24-7 lead. Given how BYU's offensive had moved the football, that field goal essentially ended BYU's hopes of upsetting Texas Tech.

The turnovers didn't stop there. Bear Bachmeier's first pass of the next drive was intercepted by Ben Roberts again.

BYU's next two drives ended in a turnover on downs and a fumble by LJ Martin.

In 42 minutes of actual time, BYU had gone from down 13-7 to down 31-7. A game that was once competitive turned into a blowout in a matter of minutes.

In the end, BYU had a chance to see first-hand the talent that will be required to win this league in the future. BYU's performance in the Big 12 championship game doesn't take away from what was a remarkable season. The Cougars went 11-1 with a true freshman quarterback. They signed a top 20 recruiting class and they have a chance to continue stacking talent in the future.

However, BYU does have some deficiencies that will need to be addressed in the transfer portal. The process of preparing for next year begins right away. The Cougars will first need to retain their best players. Next, they will have to fill the roster needs in the transfer portal.

There are a few positions that will need some help, starting with positions like running back, cornerback, offensive line, and tight end.

