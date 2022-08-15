Skip to main content

BYU Ranked in Preseason AP Poll, Four Opponents Ranked

BYU will start the 2022 season as a ranked team

BYU kicks off its 2022 season at USF in 19 days. On Monday, the Associated Press released its preseason top 25 and BYU made the cut. The Cougars are ranked no. 25 to start to the 2022 college football season. Additionally, four of BYU's 2022 opponents were ranked in the top 20: Notre Dame (5), Baylor (10), Oregon (11), Arkansas (19). 

This is the 12th time in program history that BYU has started off the season ranked in the AP poll.

AP Preseason Top 25

Below is the full preseason AP top 25.

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pitt
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Others receiving votes: Tennessee, Texas, Iowa, Penn State, LSU, Fresno State, Minnesota, UCF, Purdue, Mississippi State

2022 Opponents

Baylor, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Arkansas were ranked in the top 20 of the preseason AP poll. Baylor will likely be ranked in the top 10 when it comes to Provo in September. Notre Dame is another candidate to be ranked in the top 10 when it takes on BYU in October. Oregon will be ranked in the top five in September if it takes down Georgia in the season opener, or it will be ranked in the top 20 with a loss to the Bulldogs. 

The New Big 12

The new Big 12 (minus Texas-Oklahoma, with BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston) has five teams ranked in the preseason top 25. That is tied for second most in the country with the ACC and the Big Ten. 

Ranked teams by future conferences:

SEC (new): 7

Big 12 (new): 5

ACC: 5

Big Ten (new): 5

PAC-12 (new): 2

Independent (new): 1

