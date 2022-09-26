BYU Running Back Miles Davis Promoted to Co-Starter

Coming into the game against Wyoming, Cal transfer Chris Brooks was listed as the outright starter at running back. Veteran Lopini Katoa was listed as the backup and redshirt freshman Miles Davis was listed as the third-string running back. Despite his listing on the depth chart, Davis received the most carries of the three backs against Wyoming. Davis carried the ball 13 times for 131 yards, Katoa carried the ball 5 times for 17 yards, and Brooks carried the ball 2 times for 10 yards and 1 touchdown.

On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for Utah State and there were some changes to the RB depth chart. Brooks, Katoa, and Davis are listed as co-starters at running back. If the depth chart and postgame interviews are any indication, expect Davis to play a much larger role in BYU's offense moving forward.

Miles Davis Breakout Game

BYU's offense struggled to run the football against Baylor and Oregon. Those struggles continued in the first half against Wyoming - BYU averaged just 3.0 yards per carry. The Cougars needed a spark in the run game and they found it in third-string running back Miles Davis.

On the first drive of the second half, Davis had the first explosive run play of the game with a 25-yard run. Two plays later, Davis broke a tackle to the outside and gained another 17 yards on the ground.

Simply put, Davis displayed speed that Chris Brooks and Lopini Katoa have not shown this season. On one play in the fourth quarter, Davis shot through a hole and ran for 70 yards before being tripped up inside the Wyoming 10 yard line.

Davis finished with 131 yards on 13 carries and he made his case to be BYU's starting running back moving forward.

Miles Davis' Path to BYU

Miles Davis was recruited as a defensive back and wide receiver when he signed with BYU in 2020. After arriving at BYU, Davis was moved to running back. Davis was mentioned as a standout during 2021 Fall camp before he suffered an injury that kept him out for most of the season.

During Fall camp last August, Davis was again mentioned as a standout at running back. His 13 carries against Wyoming were a career high and he took full advantage, averaging over 10 yards per carry.