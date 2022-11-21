BYU Star WR Puka Nacua Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

BYU star wide receiver Puka Nacua has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, the bowl announced on Monday. The Senior Bowl is one of the college all-star games that prepares college players for the NFL and allows those players to work out in front of NFL coaches. Nacua hasn't officially announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft after this season, but his accepting the Senior Bowl invitation all but confirms that this will be his last season at BYU.

On Saturday against Utah Tech, Nacua was honored as part of the Senior Day festivities. BYUtv broadcaster Dave McCann, reporting on a conversation he had before the game with Aaron Roderick, said that Roderick believed there was a good chance that Nacua would return to BYU next season. Accepting a Senior Bowl invitation confirms that Nacua will test the NFL waters after this season.

It's worth noting, however, that Nacua will technically the option to return for one more season until he signs with an agent. Once he signs with an agent, he is officially forgoing his final season of eligibility.

In his short time at BYU, Puka Nacua has been one of the most exciting skill players in BYU history. Nacua possesses a rare ability to catch 50/50 balls, he is extremely dangerous after the catch, and he has displayed a field awareness to keep his feet inbounds while making acrobatic catches.

Through two seasons at BYU, Nacua has racked up over 1,700 yards of total offense and 18 total touchdowns. With a regular season finale and bowl game still on the schedule, Nacua is poised to add to those totals.

