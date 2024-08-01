BYU Unveils All the Uniform Combinations for the 2024 Season
On Thursday, the BYU football program unveiled the uniform combinations for every game in 2024. Below is a recap of the uniforms and when they will be worn.
Southern Illinois - All Royal
For the season opener against Southern Illinois, BYU will wear the all royal uniforms with white facemasks. This exact combination (if you include the facemask) has not been worn before.
SMU - White Navy Away
BYU will wear the all white uniforms with navy accents and navy helmets against SMU. This exact combination has not been worn before.
Wyoming - White Royal Away
BYU will wear the all white away uniforms with royal accents and the royal helmet. This combination was last worn against Oklahoma State in the regular season finale.
Kansas State - 1996 Throwbacks
BYU will wear the 1996 throwback uniforms against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener.
Baylor - All White with Royal Accents
BYU will wear the all white uniforms with royal accents at Baylor. This combination was last worn against West Virginia in 2023. This will be the fourth uniform in as many weeks that is all white.
Arizona - Classic Royal Home
BYU will get back to its tradition and roots against Arizona with the classic royal home uniforms. This combination was last worn against Texas Tech in 2023.
Oklahoma State - Royal Home
BYU will wear the traditional royal home uniforms with one slight twist: white facemasks. This combination was worn against Oklahoma in 2023.
UCF - Royal Away with Royal Helmet
BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with the royal helmet on the road at UCF.
Utah - All Royal
BYU will wear all royal on the road at Utah this season.
Kansas - Royal Home with Royal Helmet
BYU will wear the royal home uniform with the royal helmet against Kansas this year. This combination was worn against Sam Houston last season.
Arizona State - Royal Away with Royal Helmet
BYU will wear the royal away uniform with royal helmets on the road at Arizona State.
Houston - Navy Home with Navy Helmets
BYU will wear the navy home uniform with navy helmets in the regular season finale against Houston. This exact combination has not been worn before.