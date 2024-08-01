Cougs Daily

BYU Unveils All the Uniform Combinations for the 2024 Season

BYU will wear unique uniform combinations once again in 2024

Casey Lundquist

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Aidan Robbins (3) reacts to a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back Aidan Robbins (3) reacts to a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
On Thursday, the BYU football program unveiled the uniform combinations for every game in 2024. Below is a recap of the uniforms and when they will be worn.

Southern Illinois - All Royal

For the season opener against Southern Illinois, BYU will wear the all royal uniforms with white facemasks. This exact combination (if you include the facemask) has not been worn before.

SMU - White Navy Away

BYU will wear the all white uniforms with navy accents and navy helmets against SMU. This exact combination has not been worn before.

Wyoming - White Royal Away

BYU Football
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

BYU will wear the all white away uniforms with royal accents and the royal helmet. This combination was last worn against Oklahoma State in the regular season finale.

Kansas State - 1996 Throwbacks

BYU will wear the 1996 throwback uniforms against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener.

Baylor - All White with Royal Accents

Parker Kingston
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

BYU will wear the all white uniforms with royal accents at Baylor. This combination was last worn against West Virginia in 2023. This will be the fourth uniform in as many weeks that is all white.

Arizona - Classic Royal Home

Aidan Robbins
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BYU will get back to its tradition and roots against Arizona with the classic royal home uniforms. This combination was last worn against Texas Tech in 2023.

Oklahoma State - Royal Home

BYU Football Kody Epps
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BYU will wear the traditional royal home uniforms with one slight twist: white facemasks. This combination was worn against Oklahoma in 2023.

UCF - Royal Away with Royal Helmet

BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with the royal helmet on the road at UCF.

Utah - All Royal

BYU Football uniform
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

BYU will wear all royal on the road at Utah this season.

Kansas - Royal Home with Royal Helmet

BYU will wear the royal home uniform with the royal helmet against Kansas this year. This combination was worn against Sam Houston last season.

Arizona State - Royal Away with Royal Helmet

BYU will wear the royal away uniform with royal helmets on the road at Arizona State.

Houston - Navy Home with Navy Helmets

BYU will wear the navy home uniform with navy helmets in the regular season finale against Houston. This exact combination has not been worn before.

Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

