BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game

For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas

BYU will wear an alternate uniform for the second consecutive game against Arkansas. On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against the Razorbacks. The Cougars will wear all white with the royal helmet. However, the helmet will be a new custom-painted helmet with a Cougar on one side and the classic "Y" on the other. There are also mountains painted on the side with the "Y" and the facemask is white.

This is the first helmet of its kind in program history.

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn six different combinations in six games.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

BYU vs USF Puka Nacua

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

BYU vs Baylor

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU vs Oregon Kody Epps
BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

Keanu Hill vs Wyoming

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU vs Utah State Jakob Robinson Ben Bywater

Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

BYU vs Notre Dame Puka Nacua

