BYU Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Liberty

After two consecutive games in alternate uniforms, BYU will bring back a classic combination against Liberty: the away uniform with royal accents. BYU hasn't worn this combination since 2021 at Utah State.

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn seven different combinations in seven games.

The downside to so much uniform variety is that classic looks like this one are only worn once or maybe twice per season. Fans and players get excited about variety, variety is important. However, branding is even more important and combinations like this one represent BYU's classic brand. BYU should wear this combination more often.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

BYU debuted painted helmets against Arkansas. On one side of the helmet, the classic "Y" was replaced with the face of a Cougar.

