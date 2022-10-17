Skip to main content

BYU Football Unveils Uniform Combination for Liberty

The Cougars will bring back a classic look against Liberty

After two consecutive games in alternate uniforms, BYU will bring back a classic combination against Liberty: the away uniform with royal accents. BYU hasn't worn this combination since 2021 at Utah State. 

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn seven different combinations in seven games.

Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

The downside to so much uniform variety is that classic looks like this one are only worn once or maybe twice per season. Fans and players get excited about variety, variety is important. However, branding is even more important and combinations like this one represent BYU's classic brand. BYU should wear this combination more often.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

BYU vs USF Jaren Hall

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

BYU vs Baylor

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU vs Oregon Kody Epps

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

Keanu Hill vs Wyoming

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU vs Utah State Jakob Robinson Ben Bywater

Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

BYU vs Notre Dame Puka Nacua

BYU debuted painted helmets against Arkansas. On one side of the helmet, the classic "Y" was replaced with the face of a Cougar.

USATSI_19240499_168390393_lowres

