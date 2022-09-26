Skip to main content

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Rivalry Against Utah State

The Cougars will wear a classic look at home against the Aggies

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against Utah State. The Cougars will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets. This uniform was debuted last season in a home win against Virginia. However, the royal helmets feature a different finish from last season. More on that below.

Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn four different combinations in four games.

2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

BYU vs USF Lopini Katoa

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

BYU vs Baylor Jaren Hall

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU vs Oregon Jaren Hall
Scroll to Continue

Read More

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

USATSI_19113799_168390393_lowres

Updated finish on royal helmets

In 2021, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in 2021, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU made some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

Neil Pau'u vs Arizona

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets feature a gloss finish. These helmets were debuted against Baylor, and they were worn again against Oregon.

BYU vs Oregon Chase Roberts

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19110851_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Stays at 19 in New AP Poll

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112893_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win vs Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113696_168390393_lowres
Football

FPI Predicts BYU-Utah State, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19113802_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Explosive Plays that Carried BYU's Offense Against Wyoming

64% of BYU's offense came from these 10 plays

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19112894_168390393_lowres
Football

Top Performers from BYU's Win Over Wyoming

The Cougars cruised in the second half on their way to a 38-24 victory

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19066602_168390393_lowres
Football

How to Watch No. 19 BYU vs Wyoming

How to watch no. 19 BYU and Wyoming in a battle of former conference foes

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18980979_168390393_lowres
Football

Three Keys to a BYU Win Over Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026832_168390393_lowres
Football

Is BYU Using its Tight Ends enough?

A statistical deep-dive on whether or not concerns about BYU's tight end usage are warranted

By Joe Wheat