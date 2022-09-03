Kickoff between no. 25 BYU and USF has been delayed by lightning. Per NCAA rules, the game will be delayed 30 minutes when lightning strikes in the area. If there is no lightning during the 30 minute delay, play will resume. If lightning strikes during the 30 minutes, the 30-minute timer restarts.

Updates:

Another lightning strike pushes kickoff back to 6:15 ET at the earliest.

BYU will be without star wide receiver Gunner Romney against USF. Romney, who suffered an injury during fall camp, is not available on Saturday according to Kalani Sitake. Romney is week-to-week, meaning his availability for next week's game against Baylor is unknown.

Romney played an important role in BYU's win over USF last season. Romney led the Cougars in receiving with 119 yards on 5 receptions and one touchdown.

Without Romney in the fold, BYU will rely heavily on returning starters Keanu Hill and Puka Nacua. Romney's absence will also provide opportunities for backups Brayden Cosper, Chase Roberts, and Kody Epps. True freshman Parker Kingston is another young wide receiver that made the travel squad.

No. 25 BYU (0-0) at USF (0-0)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EDT

Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium (65,618)

What the analytics are saying

SP+ gives BYU an 84% chance to beat USF with an expected final score of 37-20. At 84% win probability, SP+ is much higher on the Cougars' chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 64.8% chance to beat USF. The difference between the two predictions is likely the weighted value of returning production in the SP+ formula. Returning production, where BYU ranks first in the country, is one of the three pillars of the SP+ formula.

SP+ is also higher on BYU than the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Cougars are 12-point favorites against USF according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 58.5, meaning the implied projected final score is 35-23 in favor of BYU.

