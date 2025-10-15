BYU-Utah Rivalry Game is the Most Expensive Ticket in College Football This Weekend
The best college football weekend of the year is about to kickoff. A season-high five ranked matchups will be played on Saturday. No. 23 Utah at no. 15 BYU is one them. It will be the first ranked Holy War matchup since 2009. On a loaded college football weekend, no ticket is more expensive than BYU-Utah.
As of Tuesday night, the get-in price for the game on SeatGeek was $278 - the highest price for any college football game this weekend. Ticket prices are subject to change, obviously, but it's pretty safe to assume that the ticket prices will remain high all the way up until kickoff.
There are seven games with get-in prices of $100 or more. BYU-Utah was one of only two games with a get-in price exceeding $200.
- No. 23 Utah at no. 15 BYU - $278
- No. 11 Tennessee at no. 6 Alabama - $258
- No. 5 Ole Miss at no. 9 Georgia - $175
- No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt - $145
- Michigan State at no. 3 Indiana - $139
- No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame - $120
- Purdue at Northwestern - $111
The BYU-Utah game is not only a heated rivalry, it's also a pivotal game in the Big 12 standings. Texas Tech appears to be the front-runner in the Big 12 up to this point in the season. That means there is a race for the final spot in the conference championship game. The winner of BYU-Utah will have the inside track to play in the conference championship game.
On paper, these two teams are very similar. They can run the football, they play really tough on defense, and they lack a signature win.
BYU comes into this game with a two-game winning streak over Utah. However, the two bitter rivals have played each other only two times in the last four seasons. The Utes previously held a nine-game winning streak over BYU that lasted from 2010-2019. The streak finally ended in 2021 when BYU handled Utah 26-17.
Last year, BYU brought a perfect 8-0 record into the rivalry game. The Cougars pulled off a dramatic comeback win that was capped off by a game-winning field goal. This year, BYU brings an unblemished record into the Utah game once again.