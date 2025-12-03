Aaron Roderick Hints at 'A Few More' Players He Expects to Sign with BYU

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for college football programs. The early signing day lasts from Wednesday, December 3rd and closes on Friday December, 5th. All of BYU's commits signed as planned on Wednesday except for coveted quarterback Ryder Lyons. Lyons declined to sign his letter of intent on Wednesday morning. However, he still has a few days where he could sign in the early signing window.

While Aaron Roderick is not allowed to comment specifically on players until they are signed, he was asked if he expects more players to sign in the upcoming days.

Roderick said he expects "a few more players to sign" in the 2026 class.

"We're expecting a few more players to sign," Roderick said. "There's a few guys that haven't signed yet."

Asked a similar question later in the press conference Roderick reiterated that there are "several" more players to be announced. "I can't comment about any individual player, but we are going to have some more guys sign. There's several that I know of that are still coming."

The most obvious player that Roderick would be referring to is the aforementioned Ryder Lyons. Lyons has been committed to the Cougars since June and he remains committed to BYU.

If more players sign, it means they would either commit to BYU or flip from other schools. BYU has been pursuing a few players that are committed to other schools. The most notable players that BYU could be pursuing are four-star twins Jaron Pula and Kennan Pula. The Pula twins are currently committed to Utah, but they had not signed with the Utes as of Wednesday morning. That could leave the door open for BYU to try to flip the two local standouts.

BYU has already put together a historic recruiting class. The Cougars rank 20th nationally and second in the Big 12 behind only Texas Tech. Should that result hold, it would be the highest-ranked recruiting class in BYU history. The Red Raiders are one spot ahead of BYU in the recruiting rankings at 19th nationally. Those are the only two Big 12 programs in the top 30. WVU ranks third in the Big 12 with a recruiting ranking of 31st.

Texas Tech (#19 nationally) BYU (#20) WVU (#31) Arizona (#34) Houston (#35) ASU (#37) TCU (#39) Utah (#45) Iowa State (#46) Kansas (#54) Kansas State (#56) Cincinnati (#57) Baylor (#69) UCF (#89) Colorado (#99) Oklahoma State (#146...not a typo)

The new deal that Kalani Sitake signed this week commits more dollars to NIL moving forward. The Cougars hope to stay at the top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings for the forseable future.

