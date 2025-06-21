BYU Wide Receiver Cody Hagen Could be Poised for Breakout Season in 2025
Cody Hagen will wear a new jersey number in 2025, according to some photos released by BYU Photo. Hagen wore no. 18 in 2024 as a true freshman. He will wear no. 5 in 2025, previously worn by Darius Lassiter. Lassiter was hoping to return in 2025 thanks to the JUCO eligibility waiver. Instead, Lassiter was denied another year of eligibility and he left BYU for the NFL. That left the no. 5 available for Hagen.
Hagen is a name to remember for BYU fans in 2025. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a breakout performer at wide receiver. BYU lost a starting wide receiver to the transfer portal in Keelan Marion. While BYU would be better off with Marion in the fold, the silver lining is his departure creates opportunities for young wide receivers like Cody Hagen.
Hagen returned home from his mission in May of 2024. When he got home, he had 91 days to prepare for the beginning of Fall camp. Hagen got to work immediately, preparing his body as much as possible to go from missionary service to Power Four football. Hagen saw playing time as a true freshman, primarily on special teams. He got limited action at wide receiver, finishing the year with 29 receiving yards on 3 receptions.
Hagen was a standout throughout Fall camp in 2024. He showed flashes of the player that he was during his decorated career at Corner Canyon High School. He worked his way to running with the twos and he impressed BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick with his ability to learn the playbook quickly.
"He's really good," Roderick told the media. "He's a smart guy. Unbelievable how fast he's picked up our offense. He knows the offense like a veteran player already. He can run and he's doing a good job. He's doing a really good job. He's got a bright future."
Hagen missed time due to injury at the end of the 2024 season. He was held out of Spring camp for the same reason, but he is expected to be healthy for Fall camp.
Hagen is one of the most decorated wide receivers to come out of the state of Utah. He had 3,927 career receiving yards which ranks fourth in Utah high school football history. He was a coveted recruit who picked BYU over fellow finalists Utah, USC, and Stanford. He also had competing offers from Oregon, Michigan, and Arizona among others during the recruiting process.
Now that he's a full year removed from his mission, Hagen is looking to crack the wide receiver rotation. We expect him to become a fixture in the rotation in 2025 and cement himself as a future starter for years to come. Hagen is simply too talented to keep off the field if he's healthy.