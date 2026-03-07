Highlights From Day 4 of BYU Football Spring Camp

On Friday, the BYU football program wrapped up the first full week of 2026 Spring Camp. The media was not permitted to watch any portion of practice, but BYU did provide a few practice clips after practice. You can watch the full video at the top of this article.

Specific higlights, along with our commentary, will be the subject of this article.

Bear Bachmeier Finds Roger Saleapaga

Bear Bachmeier finds Roger Saleapaga on day four of Spring Camp.



The two transfer tight ends have consistently been mentioned as standouts. pic.twitter.com/IrhesiUzfE — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

It's very early in camp and there are still months before Fall Camp begins. With that in mind, it's too early to draw concrete conclusions. However, it's starting to feel like a safe bet to expect Roger Saleapaga and Walker Lyons to be fixtures in BYU's offense.

The answer to BYU's wide receiver questions might be higher tight end usage.

Enoch Watson to Kyler Kasper in the End Zone

True freshman quarterback Enoch Watson finds Kyler Kasper in the end zone.



Watson returned home from his mission and enrolled in January. pic.twitter.com/w0zEYNpu3i — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

Enoch Watson is a true freshman that returned from his mission a few months ago. Watson participated in a few bowl practices, but this is his first Spring Camp. Watson is competing against Treyson Bourguet for the backup quarterback job. On Friday, Watson found Kyler Kasper in the end zone for six.

Bear Bachmeier Developing Chemistry with Kyler Kasper

A pair of Bear Bachmeier-Kyler Kasper connections.



Kasper moves really well for a wide receiver that is 6'6. pic.twitter.com/wvfhwLkolB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

Oregon transfer Kyler Kasper has been getting a lot of targets in camp. Kasper moves really well for a 6'6 wide receiver and he is looking like a potential starter for BYU's offense. The race for the starting wide receiver jobs are wide open. The key for Kasper will be staying healthy. Injuries limited his availability for most of his career at Oregon.

First Look at True Freshman DE Braxton Lindsey

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey (#30) meets Logan Payne in the backfield.



Lindsey was a four-star recruit per ESPN that picked the Cougars over Oklahoma, Missouri, Wisconsin, Utah, Cincinnati, Miami, and Kansas State among others. pic.twitter.com/zsnrI7P7Pe — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

BYU's record-setting 2026 class has started matriculating into school. One of those 2026 signees is defensive end Braxton Lindsey. Linsdey met running back Logan Payne in the backfield. In terms of size and weight, Lindsey doesn't look like a true freshman at 6'3 and 235 pounds. He has the potential to play a reserve role in 2026 while preparing for a greater role in 2027 and beyond. He is parted of a defensive end room that is loaded with young talent.

Crew Clark with the Acrobatic Interception

Tough interception by RS freshman safety Crew Clark.



Some facts about Crew Clark per his bio:



- From Sugar City, Idaho

- Worked in Alaska as a fly fishing guide

- 2x state champion in football and basketball

- Grandpa played OL at BYU

- Idaho kicker of the year as a senior pic.twitter.com/NYGYUs0Xlb — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 7, 2026

One of the best plays of the day was by redshirt freshman safety Crew Clark. Clark, a native of Idaho, intercepted a pass intended for Tiger Bachmeier. Clark was a decorated athlete in high school - he was a two-time state champion in both football and basketball.