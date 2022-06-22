22 New Players Added to BYU Football's 2022 Roster

BYU will add a lot of young talent to its 2022 roster

As part of its 2022 media day, BYU released a 2022 roster including players that will join the program in time for Fall camp. Here are 22 new players that were added to the roster since the end of Spring camp.

1. Zion Allen - DB

One of five true freshman cornerbacks added as part of the 2022 recruiting class. Allen prepped at Manteca High School in California where he played both wide receiver and defensive back last season.

2. Chika Ebunoha - DB

Chika Ebunoha was listed as a cornerback on the depth chart. The true freshman out of Tuscon, Arizona is very similar to George Udo. He is a superb athlete that could end up at either linebacker or safety as his career progresses.

3. Peter Falaniko - OL

A physical offensive lineman from Pine View High School that projects as an interior offensive lineman.

4. Nathan Gillis - DB

Another true freshman cornerback. Nathan Gillis signed with BYU in February.

5. Korbyn Green - DB

BYU dipped into Oklahoma to sign cornerback Korbyn Green. Green will be one of the many freshman competing for a spot on the depth chart.

6. Kyson Hall - WR

Kyson Hall is the younger brother of BYU quarterback Jaren Hall. Kyson signed with BYU as part of the 2021 signing class. Like his older brothers, Kyson is very fast.

7. Dom Henry - WR

BYU rarely recruits Florida, but they dipped into the Sunshine State to sign Dom Henry. Henry prepped at Nease High School where he led the state of Florida in receiving yards last season. In fact, he led the state in receiving yards by a wide margin. Henry racked up 1,590 receiving yards as a senior - the distance between Henry and the runner up was the same distance between the runner up and ninth place. He ran away with the Florida receiving title last season.

8. Gabe Jeudy-Lally - DB

A cornerback transfer from Vanderbilt who will compete for playing time right away. Jeudy-Lally has three years of eligibility remaining.

9. Evan Johnson - DB

Another freshman defensive back, Evan Johnson immediately becomes one of the fastest players on BYU's roster.

10. Parker Kingston - WR

Parker Kingston, who just won the Utah 100M 6A title, will join the program after signing in December. Kingston has the potential to be an exciting player at wide receiver.

11. Enoch Nawahine - RB

Enoch Nawahine is a running back that transferred from Utah State a few weeks ago.

12. Anthony Olsen - TE

BYU flipped Anthony Olsen from Utah as a PWO late in the recruiting cycle. Remember this name, he has the potential to become a starter at tight end.

13. Trevin Ostler - OL

Trevin Ostler is a developmental offensive lineman out of Bountiful High School.

14. Logan Pili - LB

Logan Pili signed with BYU a few years ago before leaving to serve a mission. He is the younger brother of star linebacker Keenan Pili.

15. Preston Rex - WR

Preston Rex is the younger brother of Isaac Rex. Preston, who signed with BYU as a safety, will start his career at wide receiver.

16. Tate Romney - LB

Tate Romney is the younger brother of Gunner Romney and Baylor Romney. Tate might be the most talented of his brothers, and he has the potential to be a star on BYU's defense.

17. Bodie Schoonover - LB

One of BYU's most highly-touted recruits in the 2020 class, Bodie Schoonover could player either linebacker or edge in BYU's defense.

18. Vae Soifua - OL

A physical offensive lineman out of local Orem High School.

19. Lisala Tai - OL

Lisala Tai picked BYU over a number of P5 suitors when he signed with the Cougars out of Snow College.

20. Talin Togiai - OL

A 2022 signee that picked BYU over Utah and Nebraska.

21. Sione Veikoso - OL

Sione Veikoso transferred to BYU a few months ago from Arizona State. Veikoso was projected in the two-deep at Arizona State prior to transferring to BYU.

22. Micah Wilson - LB

Micah Wilson, a 2022 signee, is the younger brother of Zach Wilson and Josh Wilson.