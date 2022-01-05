Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    Cal RB Transfer Christopher Brooks Commits to BYU

    It didn't take long for the Cougars to find their guy in the transfer portal

    A few days after Christmas, BYU star running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft. Less than 10 days later, BYU received a commitment from a player that appears to be Allgeier's replacement for the 2022 season. Christopher Brooks, a veteran running back who transferred from Cal, committed to BYU on Wednesday.

    Brooks, who is already enrolled in classes at BYU, comes to BYU as a grad transfer. Brooks racked up over 2,000 yards of total offense in four years at Cal. Brooks led the Bears in rushing in both 2019 and 2021 with 914 yards and 607 yards respectively. He was also a threat as a receiver coming out of the backfield. He tallied over 300 receiving yards and and 7 receiving touchdowns.

    Brooks is a big, bruising running back. Listed at 6'1, 235 pounds, he uses strength and patience to get downfield. He doesn't have the same speed that Tyler Allgeier put on display during his time at BYU, but he has the talent to be a reliable feature on BYU's 2022 offense.

    USATSI_17061473_168390393_lowres

    Author note: Christopher Brooks changed his last name from Brown to Brooks.

    Read More

    Brooks entered the transfer portal on December 6, 2021. He committed to Purdue soon after on December 15. BYU's staff flipped Brooks' commitment and managed to get him enrolled in classes at BYU.

    BYU tends to operate under the following philosophy in the transfer portal: they will bring players in that can contribute immediately. Brooks fits that description. He will immediate compete for primary reps at running back.

    Brooks has one year of eligibility remaining. He will compete with returning players like Lopini Katoa, Jackson McChesney, Miles Davis, and Hinckley Ropati for the starting job.

    Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

    Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

    Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

    Instagram - @BYU_SI

    USATSI_17061473_168390393_lowres

    Cal RB Transfer Christopher Brooks Commits to BYU

    It didn't take long for the Cougars to find their guy in the transfer portal

    44 seconds ago
    Iowa State vs Clemson Cheez-it bowl

    Looking at BYU's Bowl Prospects When it Joins the Big 12

    BYU's bowl prospects will improve when it joins the Big 12

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17247653_168390393_lowres

    Rankings the Uniforms BYU Wore in 2021

    For the first time in program history, BYU wore 12 unique combinations during the 2021 regular season

    Jan 3, 2022
    Baylor Romney vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

    BYU Quarterback Baylor Romney to Leave the Program

    Romney started various games for BYU throughout his career

    Dec 31, 2021
    BYU vs Idaho State Lopini Katoa

    A Look at BYU's Running Backs without Tyler Allgeier

    BYU is set to face a difficult schedule in 2022 without its star running back

    Dec 28, 2021
    Tyler Allgeier vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

    BYU Star Running Back Tyler Allgeier Declares for the NFL Draft

    Allgeier broke BYU's single-season rushing record in 2021

    Dec 28, 2021
    BYU Football helmet

    Five New Year's Resolutions for the BYU Football Program

    With the Big 12 on the horizon, 2022 will be an important year for the BYU football program

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17412198_168390393_lowres

    Jets vs Jaguars: Zach Wilson's Top Five Moments as Seen on Social Media

    Wilson was a led the Jets with over 190 yards of total offense and two touchdowns

    Dec 26, 2021