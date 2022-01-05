Cal RB Transfer Christopher Brooks Commits to BYU

It didn't take long for the Cougars to find their guy in the transfer portal

A few days after Christmas, BYU star running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft. Less than 10 days later, BYU received a commitment from a player that appears to be Allgeier's replacement for the 2022 season. Christopher Brooks, a veteran running back who transferred from Cal, committed to BYU on Wednesday.

Brooks, who is already enrolled in classes at BYU, comes to BYU as a grad transfer. Brooks racked up over 2,000 yards of total offense in four years at Cal. Brooks led the Bears in rushing in both 2019 and 2021 with 914 yards and 607 yards respectively. He was also a threat as a receiver coming out of the backfield. He tallied over 300 receiving yards and and 7 receiving touchdowns.

Brooks is a big, bruising running back. Listed at 6'1, 235 pounds, he uses strength and patience to get downfield. He doesn't have the same speed that Tyler Allgeier put on display during his time at BYU, but he has the talent to be a reliable feature on BYU's 2022 offense.

Author note: Christopher Brooks changed his last name from Brown to Brooks.

Brooks entered the transfer portal on December 6, 2021. He committed to Purdue soon after on December 15. BYU's staff flipped Brooks' commitment and managed to get him enrolled in classes at BYU.

BYU tends to operate under the following philosophy in the transfer portal: they will bring players in that can contribute immediately. Brooks fits that description. He will immediate compete for primary reps at running back.

Brooks has one year of eligibility remaining. He will compete with returning players like Lopini Katoa, Jackson McChesney, Miles Davis, and Hinckley Ropati for the starting job.

