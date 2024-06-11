Cal Transfer TE Marquis Montgomery Commits to BYU as PWO
On Tuesday, Cal transfer tight end Marquis Montgomery committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on. After entering the transfer portal this Spring, Montgomery picked up offers from Alabama, Colorado, San Jose State, and a handful of smaller schools. Instead, he opted to walk on at BYU for the 2024 season.
Montgomery has a relationship with the BYU staff dating back many years. He was originally a BYU target in the 2023 class out of Snow College. He was a coveted recruit, racking up more than 40 scholarship offers, including offers from big-name programs like USC, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Penn State. He committed to Cal and he played sparingly for the Bears in 2023. He finished the season with 3 receptions for 31 yards. He entered the transfer portal during the Spring transfer window.
Back when he was at Snow College, BYU was a legitimate option for Montgomery. He had taken multiple visits, including a pair of visits for the East Carolina and Wyoming games. Cal ending up winning him over on an official visit and he committed to the Bears.
Montgomery, who is listed at 6'3 and 230 pounds, was listed as a tight end on Cal's roster. He played wide receiver for Snow College. For BYU, he could play a hybrid tight end/wide receiver role like the one that Keanu Hill will play this season. His combination of size and athleticism is what made him a coveted recruit in the first place. You can check out a few more of his practice highlights below.
At worst, Montgomery will provide some depth at tight end for the BYU offense. At best, he could push the starters for some playing time.