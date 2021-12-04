Championship Weekend Cheering Guide for BYU Football Fans

Heading into the last weekend of the college football season, BYU's NY6 hopes are hanging on by a thread. Earlier this week, we looked at BYU's slim path to a NY6 bowl and the Cougars' odds of sneaking into a NY6 bowl. Today, we present a cheering guide for championship weekend.

Friday, Dec 3rd

6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

PAC-12 Championship: #10 Oregon vs #17 Utah

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Utah

We'll spare the explanations for the other games since they can be found in the linked articles above. A Utah win over Oregon would give BYU a win over a power five champion. That would boost BYU's resume.

Saturday, Dec 4th

10:00 AM (12:00 PM EST) Games

Big 12 Championship: #5 Oklahoma State vs #9 Baylor

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Oklahoma State

1:00 PM (3:00 PM EST) Games

Mountain West Championship: Utah State vs #19 San Diego State

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: Utah State

A Utah State win would give BYU a win over a conference champion. While a win over a G5 champion wouldn't help the Cougars as much as a win over a P5 champion, it would still be a last-minute boost to BYU's NY6 resume.

2:00 PM (4:00 PM EST) Games

SEC Championship: #1 Georgia vs #3 Alabama

TV: CBS

Who to cheer for: Alabama

AAC Championship: #21 Houston vs #4 Cincinnati

TV: ABC

Who to cheer for: Cincinnati

6:00 PM (8:00 PM EST) Games

Big Ten Championship: #2 Michigan vs #13 Iowa

TV: FOX

Who to cheer for: Michigan