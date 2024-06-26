EA Sports Teases Picture of BYU's Lavell Edwards Stadium in College Football Video Game
On Wednesday, EA Sports teased more football from the upcoming college football video game. In the video, there was a quick pan of Lavell Edwards Stadium. In the video, the fans stripe the stadium in royal and white just like BYU did in the season opener against Sam Houston last season. Additionally, the endzones are painted blue just like they were in 2023. They "Y" at midfield, however, is filled with royal blue. In 2023, BYU filled the midfield logo with white paint.
This will be the first college football video game since 2013. Due to image and likeness litigation, the video game could not be produced until NIL deals were allowed a few years ago. The official release of College Football 25 is July 19. However, those that purchase the Deluxe Edition can get the game early on July 16th.
Following the 2023 football season, the playing surface at Lavell Edwards Stadium was scheduled to be replaced. After ripping out the old grass a few months ago, the new grass is now established and the new turf around the border of the field has been installed. The new turf around the field includes royal blue accents, replacing the white accents that previously bordered the field. The lights around the stadium are also being replaced.
In the last two home games against Iowa State and Oklahoma, the grass became a storyline since it was noticeably torn up and slippery. In the night game against Iowa State, in particular, BYU players were slipping on nearly every play. The hope is that a new and improved playing surface will reduce those problems in the future, especially in November. When the temperatures drop near the end of the season, the field conditions get harder to maintain.