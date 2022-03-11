Eight BYU Players Mentioned as Standouts During the First Two Weeks of Spring Practices

A few names that have been talked about during the first two weeks of spring camp

The first two weeks of BYU's 2022 spring camp are in the books. On Thursday, the BYU football team completed its sixth practice of spring football at the indoor practice facility.

Of the six practices so far, four practices have concluded with media availability. During media interviews, multiple players have been singled out by their coaches and teammates as standout performers. In this article, we will look at eight players that have been mentioned as standouts during the first two weeks of spring practices.

It's worth noting that some of these answers were prompted by specific questions about certain players, and other answers were unprompted. Whether prompted or unprompted, multiple players have been singled out as standouts during the first two weeks of practice.

Kody Epps

Credit: BYU Photo

Of all the players on BYU's roster, nobody has been discussed more than wide receiver Kody Epps. Epps was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Mater Dei High School when he signed with the Cougars. After missing most of his first two seasons due to injury, the media has consistently inquired about Epps' progress.

“Kody Epps reminded us the first day of practice why we recruited him. He’s a good football player, a really productive guy, he finds a way to show up every day.” - Aaron Roderick on 3/3/22

"[Kody Epps] is a dude that stepped on campus who was a big-time recruit but he's just been plagued with injuries. He's finally healthy and he looks smooth, that's the one word to describe him. He's super polished route runner, even though he hasn't had much experience at the collegiate level, but he's a guy that can step in and make plays just because of that route running ability." - Gunner Romney on 3/3/22

"Kody and I are pretty close. He's my locker buddy right now, so we've been talking a lot. He's just been super eager to get on the field and to prove what he can do. That's what we've been talking about is that you need to be confident in yourself so when you actually get back healthy, you can step in and prove it." - Gunner Romney on 3/3/22

“Kody Epps is a good all-around football player and has a great feel for the game. He is a really polished kid and he gets better every day. He gets open, has a good feel for space on the field, and is a really easy guy to throw to. He learned this offense faster than anybody I have ever seen and he has a bright future.” - Aaron Roderick on 3/10

“I think Kody Epps has been a standout, coming back from his injury. It’s been fun to talk about the nitty gritty of the receiver position with him, and he’s always willing to learn and he’s always asking questions. - Puka Nacua on 3/10

Jacob Conover

Credit: BYU Photo

Jaren Hall is the undisputed starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season. The backup quarterback spot, however, is up for grabs. Former four-star recruit Jacob Conover is competing for the backup spot this spring. According to offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick, Conover was receiving "the most reps with the second team and some with the first" after the first week of practices.

“Conover’s gotten the most reps with the second team and some with the first, but it’s a good battle over there. There’s ability and potential there that one of the guys will emerge as a clear-cut No. 2. But we’re not in a rush and we’re going to give them all reps.” - Aaron Roderick on 3/3/22

“Jacob has slowed the game down and we’ve seen him become a lot more confident with his reads.” - Lopini Katoa on 3/10/22

Chase Roberts

Credit: BYU Photo

Former Under Armour All-American Chase Roberts used his redshirt last season after retuning home from his mission. He is healthy this spring and competing for a spot in BYU's wide receiver rotation.

“Chase has a really bright future. He had mission body and mission legs last year and now he looks like a totally different guy after a year in the weight room. He’s coming along, he’s in a good place.” - Aaron Roderick on 3/3/22

"I think Chase Roberts, too" said Puka Nacua when asked which young receivers were standing out. "To see these boys improve and get into the football groove of spring ball has been really fun to see.” - Puka Nacua on 3/10/22

Logan Fano

Credit: BYU Photo

Logan Fano, one of the highest-rated recruits to sign with BYU under Kalani Sitake, has made a strong impression during his first spring camp. Defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki told the media that Fano has already "made himself a legitimate candidate for playing time."

“Logan has done a phenomenal job. He's a lot further ahead for a guy that is new in college. Obviously, he is a returned missionary and has got a little bit more age to him just as far as physically, but he is a twitchy kid. You can tell that football is his profession. He studies the game. We give our install and he comes back and he doesn't make very many mistakes, and the mistakes that he does make when we correct it he corrects them. He has bumped himself up and made himself a legitimate candidate for playing time.” - Ilaisa Tuiaki on 3/7/22

Josh Larsen

Credit: BYU Photo

Young defensive line prospect Josh Larsen impressed head coach Kalani Sitake by transforming his body prior to spring camp.

“All of our guys got stronger, but Josh Larsen changed his body. He was 260 not long ago and he is over 300 now. The entire defensive line group wants to prove something and they get to go against a really great offensive line every day which makes them a better group.” - Kalani Sitake on 2/28/22

Chris Brooks

Credit: BYU Photo

Cal transfer Christopher Brooks is another name that has popped up multiple times during media interviews.

“We have a lot of guys who can play [running back]. [Christopher] Brooks and Lopini looked really good today.” - Kalani Sitake on 2/28/22

“Biggest thing is, he [Chris Brooks] looked light on his feet today and the same with all the running backs. They look fast and explosive, they look light and I think it's the product of all his hard work. I'm excited to see what he does for us.” - Jaren Hall on 2/28/22

“I’ve been super impressed with Houston Heimuli and Chris Brooks. The professionalism those guys show, they’ve been here less than two months and they know our offense as well as guys who’ve been here for a year or two. They came here for a reason and they want to accomplish something.” - Aaron Roderick on 3/3/22

Houston Heimuli

Credit: BYU Photo

Heimuli is a fullback, true old school. He can block and catch passes.” - Aaron Roderick on 3/3/22

“I’ve been super impressed with Houston Heimuli and Chris Brooks. The professionalism those guys show, they’ve been here less than two months and they know our offense as well as guys who’ve been here for a year or two. They came here for a reason and they want to accomplish something.” - Aaron Roderick on 3/3/22

Keanu Hill

Credit: BYU Photo

Keanu Hill is a player that will take on a bigger role in BYU's offense this season.

"I think he's become a lot more polished in his route running, in his knowledge of defenses and so I think he's going to be a huge factor this year as well." - Gunner Romney on 3/3/22