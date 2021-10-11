ESPN FPI Updates Projections for BYU Following Loss to Boise State

BYU suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of rival Boise State on Saturday. The Cougars, who turned the ball over four times, made uncharacteristic mistakes that allowed the Broncos to maintain a lead throughout the second half.

Following this weekend's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the remainder of BYU's 2021 schedule. FPI still favors BYU in all but two of its remaining seven games, but the Cougars' projected record was downgraded to 8.7-3.3 following the loss to the Broncos. Below are the updated FPI predictions for BYU.

10/16 @ Baylor - 26.9% (Was 35.9% last week)

The upcoming game at Baylor is now the most difficult of the season according to ESPN FPI. The Bears are coming off a convincing 45-20 victory over West Virginia, and the they are a few plays away from being 6-0 and ranked in the top 15. Instead, both BYU and Baylor are 5-1 heading into Saturday's matchup.

10/23 @ Washington State - 63.6% (Was 70.3% last week)

After BYU visits Baylor, it takes on back-to-back power five opponents in Washington State and Virginia. While those might not be the best opponents on BYU's 2021 schedule, they could shape the way fans view this season for years to come. If BYU can take care of business in those two games, the Cougars have the opportunity to put together a special season.

10/30 vs Virginia - 59.2% (Was 61.4% last week)

11/6 vs Idaho State - 98.9% (Was 99.3% last week)

11/20 @ Georgia Southern - 82.6% (Was 85.2% last week)

11/27 @ USC - 36.7% (Was 33.5% last week)