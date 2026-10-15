Everything You Need to Know for College GameDay in Provo Ahead of BYU vs. Notre Dame

For the first time since 2009 and just the second time in program history, BYU is hosting ESPN's College GameDay for a top 10 clash with Notre Dame. Here is everything to know if you plan to watch or attend the event.

Fan information guide for College GameDay between BYU and Notre Dame | BYU On SI

Celebrity Guest Picker

Former BYU great turned NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion Steve Young will be the celebrity guest picker, the Pat McAfee show announed on Thursday. Young joins legendary BYU coach LaVell Edwards as the second celebrity guest picker in BYU history. In 2009, Edwards famously put on the Cosmo headgear after Lee Corso picked the Horned Frogs to beat BYU.

Steve Young is headed back to Provo as our guest picker‼️



Join us live from the lawn at Heritage Halls on BYU’s campus Saturday morning 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fd1uw4a7ga — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2026

Location & Parking

Previously, College GameDay was broadcast from the west parking lot at LaVell Edwards Stadium. This time around, the show will be broadcast on the lawn at Heritage Halls. Below is a map from the BYU website.

Fans have been asked to park in the Marriott Center parking lot and walk to the GameDay set.

College GameDay line and parking information | BYU Athletics

BYU Students Are Already Lining Up

According to the BYU website, students were asked to start lining up on Friday afternoon at 3:00 PM. However, students have already started lining up and camping out. BYU's website says that "Campus security will ask students to leave before 3 PM on Friday."

Times to Know

If you hope to be as close to the set as possible, including a spot in "The Pitt", you will need to start lining up on Friday afternoon. The line officially starts at 3:00 PM on Friday, although students have already started camping out.

The Pitt will officially be opened between 3:30-4:30 AM on Saturday morning. The show itself will start at 7:00 Mountain Time and will end at 10:00 AM Mountain Time. The game will kickoff at 5:30 PM local time and will be broadcast on ABC.

You don't have to line up to watch the show, either. You can arrive whenever you'd like, although your spot will probably be further from the set.

How to Watch College GameDay

College GameDay will air at 7:00 AM Mountain Time and will end at 10:00 AM Mountain time. You can watch the show on ESPN, ESPNU, The ESPN App, and Disney+

BYU's History with College GameDay

The first time BYU hosted College GameDay, the Cougars lost in blowout fashion to TCU, 38-7. BYU has been featured by GameDay four different times and the Cougars are winless in those contests. GameDay was on scene for BYU vs Utah in 2004 when the Utes were looking to finish their undefeated season.

In 2020, College GameDay attended BYU-Coastal Carolina for what turned out to be a dramatic game. The Cougars came up one yard short, literally, in that contest.

In 2026, GameDay was in Lubbock for BYU vs Texas Tech. The Red Raiders got the best of BYU in that game in what was a preview of the Big 12 title game.

The Cougars will look to reverse the GameDay curse on Saturday night against Notre Dame.

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