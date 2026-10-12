BYU Unveils Classic Royal Uniforms for Notre Dame Showdown

When no. 8 BYU takes on no. 2 Notre Dame, the Cougars will wear their classic home uniforms, the program announced on Monday morning. BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with white pants and the white helmet with a royal blue facemask. This combination was BYU's primary uniform combination in the 1980's and most of the 1990's when the program was at its peak.

The last time BYU wore this uniform combination was in November in 2025 against TCU. On that night, the Cougars put together their best performance of the season in a blowout win over a nine-win TCU team.

The BYU-Notre Dame game could be one of the most viewed, if not the most viewed, regular season game in the history of the BYU football program. In spots like this with the entire country watching, it's important to represent and build your brand. That's exactly what BYU will do against Notre Dame. These uniforms were synonymous with the rise of the BYU football program in the LaVell Edwards years. This combination is BYU's brand.

BYU hasn't always worn its classic combinations in the biggest games. Against Notre Dame in 2022, BYU wore a blackout combination that, frankly, didn't fit BYU's brand and BYU hasn't worn it since. In 2025 against Texas Tech, a game that was also featured on College GameDay, the Cougars removed the classic logo from the helmet and wore a Sailor Coug logo instead. It appears BYU may have learned from the mistakes of the past in picking a uniform for this game. As soon as the schedule was released, everyone knew this matchup against Notre Dame would be the most important home game on the schedule. BYU picked a uniform combination accordingly.

Uniform Combinations that BYU Has Worn in 2026

BYU has worn six uniform combinations in as many games. Against Utah Tech, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

BYU defensive end Hunter Clegg against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

In the first conference game against Arizona, BYU wore a new uniform combination with white helmets and all royal uniforms.

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Arizona | BYU Photo

In the first road game against Colorado State, BYU wore all white uniforms with navy trim.

BYU defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau | BYU Photo

Against TCU, BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal helmets.

Isaiah Glasker warms up for the TCU game | BYU Photo

Against Iowa State, BYU wore the classic navy home uniforms. It was the first time BYU had worn this combination since 2021.

BYU cornerback Therrian Alexander III against Iowa State | BYU Photo

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