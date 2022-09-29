There is something that makes the work day a little easier when you know it ends with a little Cougar football. No. 19 BYU is set to take on the 1-3 Utah State Aggies in the final battle for the Ole Wagon Wheel for the foreseeable future. Let’s talk about it.

1. Wagon Wheels Falling Off

I guess our first question here is what happened to Utah State? The Aggies are coming off probably the best season in program history, winning 10 games and a conference championship. This season has been anything but that. It’s hard to imagine a team that has had a worse start than Utah State. They struggled against a 1-4 UConn team that might be starting a defensive lineman at running back this week, got shut out by no. 2 Alabama, and lost by 28 points to FCS Weber State. They did, however, cross the 50 yard-line against Bama, they have that going for them.

2. It's harvest time, and there’s plenty of picking going on in Logan

Bonner came into the season as the third best player in the state of Utah according to 1280 the Zone’s Hans Olsen. He is an old-fashioned “feast or famine” gunslinger who this year, unfortunately, has mostly been famine. Bonner has thrown eight interceptions over the last two weeks and could be playing for his job on Thursday. Unfortunately, his backups haven’t fared much better. Cooper Legas and Levi Williams have both been given opportunities but have combined for 2.3 yards per attempt on 23 combined throws. Locked on Cougars Podcast host Jake Hatch reported this morning that Bonner has been in a walking boot this week, so we may see Legas one way or another.

3. Effective as Broken Barbed Wire Fence

USU’s defense hasn’t contained much of anything so far this season. The Aggies are 100th in total defense, 110th in sacks per game, 113th on third down, 118th in rush defense, and 121st in redzone defense. They have given up at least 200 yards rushing in three of their first four games, including 200 to Weber State in Logan. Weber State even scored on a fake extra point by simply running their holder up the middle. It’s just been that kind of season so far for the Aggies on defense.

4. Free Range Offense

Utah State will likely be the first chance for BYU secondary’s to get some real targets. Utah State has not been particularly efficient on deep balls this season, but they do like to throw them. Over 40% of USU throws have gone for at least ten yards. Given BYU’s recent struggles with the run over the last two weeks, the Aggies will likely try to keep things short and on the ground to avoid turnovers, but BYU's corners and safeties will be tested by a capable group of receivers.

5. A Quick Trip to the Vet

There are plenty of guys banged up on the BYU roster, so let's do a run-down on player status for Utah State. Sources tell Cougs Daily that Kaleb Hayes, Max Tooley, and Payton Wilgar will play against the Aggies while Earl Mariner, Gabe Summers, and Malik Moore are likely out. All three are hopeful for the Notre Dame game. On the offensive side, we have good news. Gunner Romney is likely to suit up tonight for the first time this season, as confirmed in a now deleted tweet by his mom. Every receiver is expected to be available with the exception of Puka Nacua. The good news, though, is that Nacua’s injury isn’t as serious as originally thought but his return date is unknown.

Leaving this game healthy is vital, especially with Notre Dame and Arkansas looming on the horizon.

Prediction

They say that in rivalry games, throw out the records. In the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel, anything can happen. Anything, that is, except a close game. Each of the last eight meetings between the Aggies and Cougars have been decided by at least 14 points. BYU’s offense has too much firepower with Jaren Hall at quarterback. The Aggies will keep things conservative at the start to try and keep it out of Hall’s hands, but a fired-up BYU front will hold the line. USU will be forced to open things up in order keep up, giving BYU’s secondary a chance to force their first interception of the season.

Utah State finishes the night with more turnovers than touchdowns in a game that BYU controls from the start. Jacob Conover sees his first action of the season (not due to injury because we believe in manifesting here) and throws his first touchdown pass.

BYU 45 – 14 USU