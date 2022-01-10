Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Former BYU Top Target Jaxson Dart Enters the Transfer Portal

Dart instantly becomes one of BYU's top targets

Before Jaxson Dart was a four-star quarterback with various P5 offers, Dart was BYU's top quarterback target in the 2021 class. BYU extended an offer in May of 2020 when Dart was an underrated prospect who had played his first three seasons of high school football at Roy. Then, Dart became the nation's leading passer and one of the top quarterback recruits in the country as a senior at Corner Canyon.

BYU made Dart's top five, but the talented Corner Canyon gunslinger committed to USC and then head coach Clay Helton. As a true freshman at USC, Dart appeared in six games where threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. 

Jaxson Dart USC

Dart started for the Trojans in their December matchup against BYU - he threw for 248 yards and one touchdown.

On Monday, Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. USC fired Clay Helton and recently hired Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.

Dart immediately becomes one of BYU's top recruiting targets. However, he will have no shortage of suitors. Dart has the potential to be a multi-year starter at some of the top programs in the country. 

Read More

BYU will lean on the relationship it fostered with Dart during his recruitment. Remember, BYU was Dart's first major offer and he always spoke highly of BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

BYU will be up against some of the top programs in the country to land Dart's services, but they will undoubtedly make a push to bring him back home.

You May Also Like

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Jaxson Dart USC

Former BYU Top Target Jaxson Dart Enters the Transfer Portal

Dart instantly becomes one of BYU's top targets

18 seconds ago
Kalani Sitake vs Boise State

BYU Offers Five Impressive California Prospects

It's rare for BYU to offer scholarships to five teammates on the same night, but that's exactly what happened last week

1 hour ago
USATSI_17322739_168390393_lowres

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

The Cougars host conference rival Saint Mary's on Saturday night

Jan 8, 2022
USATSI_17323540_168390393_lowres

Computer Predictions for BYU Basketball vs Saint Mary's

What the predictive analytics have to say about BYU-Saint Mary's

Jan 7, 2022
Jaren Hall vs Washington State

Early Projections for BYU's 2022 Depth Chart

Jan 7, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah

4 Things BYU Football Must Learn From Utah’s 2021 Season

BYU's season was impressive. Utah's was better.

Jan 7, 2022
USATSI_17323327_168390393_lowres

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Men's Basketball vs Pacific

The BYU men's basketball team opens West Coast Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Pacific at the Marriott Center

Jan 6, 2022
BYU Football Miles Davis and Chris Jackson

Report: BYU Wide Receiver Chris Jackson Enters the Transfer Portal

Jackson spent two years as a member of the BYU football program

Jan 5, 2022