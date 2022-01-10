Former BYU Top Target Jaxson Dart Enters the Transfer Portal

Before Jaxson Dart was a four-star quarterback with various P5 offers, Dart was BYU's top quarterback target in the 2021 class. BYU extended an offer in May of 2020 when Dart was an underrated prospect who had played his first three seasons of high school football at Roy. Then, Dart became the nation's leading passer and one of the top quarterback recruits in the country as a senior at Corner Canyon.

BYU made Dart's top five, but the talented Corner Canyon gunslinger committed to USC and then head coach Clay Helton. As a true freshman at USC, Dart appeared in six games where threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Dart started for the Trojans in their December matchup against BYU - he threw for 248 yards and one touchdown.

On Monday, Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. USC fired Clay Helton and recently hired Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news.

Dart immediately becomes one of BYU's top recruiting targets. However, he will have no shortage of suitors. Dart has the potential to be a multi-year starter at some of the top programs in the country.

BYU will lean on the relationship it fostered with Dart during his recruitment. Remember, BYU was Dart's first major offer and he always spoke highly of BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick.

BYU will be up against some of the top programs in the country to land Dart's services, but they will undoubtedly make a push to bring him back home.

