BYU Football: Jaxson Dart Focused on Five Schools Ahead of Signing Day

Before Jaxson Dart was a four star QB with various P5 offers, Dart was BYU's top 2021 QB target. BYU extended an offer in May when Dart was an underrated prospect who had played his first three seasons of high school football at Roy. Now, Dart is the nation's leading passer and one of the top uncommitted quarterback recruits in the country. Dart recently sat down with John Garcia who oversees SI All-American, the recruiting arm of Sports Illustrated. You can read the full article here. Below are a few BYU-related highlights from the article:

Credit: Twitter @CCHSFOOTBALL_

"I've kind of narrowed it down to five schools," Dart told Garcia. "Arizona State, USC, UCLA, BYU and Washington State."

Jaxson broke down his top five schools in depth:

BYU: "I would say that I've had the longest relationship with their coaching staff compared to the other schools. It's big that they're in-state, it's always cool playing at home and staying close to family. Zach Wilson is killing it this year. They've been able to have a new guy, Coach (Aaron) Roderick and they've been spinning it a little bit more. Super exciting and with the year Zach's been having it makes me want to be a part of that. I am LDS, Mormon, so off the football field it's kinds of how it is every day in Utah, I don't think that is a big change."

"Ahead of the Early Signing Period beginning December 16, Dart is looking to make a verbal commitment before enrolling at his school of choice in January."

