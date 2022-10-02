Skip to main content

FPI Predicts BYU-Notre Dame, Updates BYU's Projected Win Total

FPI updated its win projection for BYU in 2022

BYU was a 24-point favorite over Utah State this weekend. The Cougars and the Aggies were tied at halftime before BYU pulled away in the second half. Following the lackluster performance against Utah State, ESPN FPI downgraded its win projection for BYU in 2022. FPI expects BYU to go 8.3-3.7. That is down from 9.1-2.9 a few weeks ago. Below is FPI's BYU-Notre Dame prediction, along with updated win probabilities for each of BYU's remaining games.

USATSI_19142018_168390393_lowres

October 8th - vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish (neutral site in Las Vegas)

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 30.0%

Preseason win probability: 18.4%

This is the most difficult game remaining on BYU's schedule according to ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 30% chance to beat Notre Dame. 

BYU and Notre Dame will face off in Las Vegas. Notre Dame put together a very respectable effort against Ohio State in week one only to lose to Marshall in embarrassing fashion in week two.

The Fighting Irish have won two straight coming into the matchup against BYU.

October 15th - vs Arkansas Razorbacks

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 57.8%

Original win probability: 46.4%

Arkansas has lost two consecutive games to Texas A&M and Alabama.

October 22nd - @ Liberty Flames

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 51.5%

Original win probability: 58.1%

FPI has downgraded BYU's win probability in this game to 52%. The Flames are 4-1 on the season and their only loss was a one-point loss to Wake Forest.

October 28th - vs East Carolina Pirates

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 75.3%

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Original win probability: 80.0%

East Carolina was a missed field goal away from upsetting no. 13 NC State in week one.

November 5th - @ Boise State Broncos

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 57.5%

Original win probability: 43.0%

Boise State is 3-2 on the season with losses to Oregon State and UTEP.

November 19th - vs Utah Tech Trailblazers

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 99.6%

Original win probability: 99.7%

Utah Tech, formerly known as Dixie State, travels to Provo in late November.

November 26th - @ Stanford Cardinal

BYU's FPI Win Probability: 58.5%

Original win probability: 52.9%

It's been over a year since the Cardinal have defeated an FBS team. Oregon dominated Stanford last night.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19143679_168390393_lowres
Football

Predicting BYU's Ranking in the AP Poll After Week Five

A new AP poll comes out on Sunday

By Casey Lundquist
Cosmo Stunt
Football

Cosmo’s Latest Stunt Has Gone Viral on Social Media

The stunt that Cosmo performed during BYU's win over Utah State has gone viral

By Casey Lundquist
BYU vs Baylor Ben Bywater
Football

A Cheering Guide for BYU Fans this Weekend

By Casey Lundquist
Jackson Bowers official visit
Recruiting

Where Could BYU's 2023 Class be Ranked Come Signing Day?

BYU is trending towards a very solid 2023 recruiting class

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19142339_168390393_lowres
Football

Six Takeaways From No. 19 BYU' 38-26 Win Over Utah State

It was ugly, but its better to learn from a win than a loss. What can we takeaway from BYU's performance?

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19143668_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win vs Utah State

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19143620_168390393_lowres
Football

Three Positive Takeaways and Three Negative Takeaways from BYU's Win Over Utah State

Slow starts, placekicking, wide receiver depth and more

By Casey Lundquist
BYU vs Oregon Kalani Sitake
Football

BYU Football: Pregame Injury Updates for Utah State

By Casey Lundquist