FPI Predicts BYU's Season Opener at USF

The college football season kicked off this weekend with week zero matchups featuring the likes of Nebraska-Northwestern and Utah State-UConn. Some college football is definitely better than no college football, but the real fun starts this week when all FBS teams begin their seasons.

BYU kicks off its 2022 season against the Bulls of USF on Saturday. The Cougars are ranked no. 25 in the AP poll coming off a 10-3 2021 campaign, and they are also favored in the season opener. ESPN FPI gives BYU a 64.8% chance to beat USF.

Las Vegas also likes BYU's chances to win at USF - the Cougars are 12-point favorites against USF. The over/under is set at 58.5, meaning the implied projected final score is 35-23 in favor of BYU.

BYU-USF will be a battle of the two most experienced teams in the country. Earlier this month, ESPN's Bill Connelly updated his annual returning production rankings - BYU and USF ranked first and second in the country, respectively. In addition to the returning production from last year, USF has added a few key additions from the transfer portal, most notably former Baylor quarterback Gary Bohanon. Bohanon was announced as the starting quarterback a few weeks ago.

Traveling to Florida has always been a challenge for the BYU football program. BYU's first win in the Sunshine State came against UCF in 2020 in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI