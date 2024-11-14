How No. 6 BYU Can Move Up in the CFP Top 25 This Weekend
BYU is No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings as they prepare to take on conference foe Kansas. In this article, we'll look at the teams ahead of BYU in the rankings to determine which teams have the best chances to lose and fall below BYU in the rankings.
Every team in front of BYU is favored to win by double digits on Saturday, although FPI says there is just a 60% chance that all four teams ranked in front of BYU will win (Indiana has a bye).
First and foremost, BYU needs to win on Saturday. If the Cougars don't win, the Cougars will fall to around 12 or so in the CFP rankings. At this point, BYU controls its own destiny to the national championship and that's something that no BYU team has ever been able to say.
As the saying goes: just win, baby.
Without further ado, let's look at the teams ranked ahead of BYU in the CFP rankings and who they are scheduled to play this weekend.
1. Oregon
Oregon travels to Wisconsin for a night game against the Badgers. Wisconsin is certainly not the Wisconsin of old - they are an afterthought this season at 5-4. Most notably, Wisconsin has not been competitive in games against good teams. Beating the top-ranked Ducks will be a tall order, but FPI gives them a 24.5% chance to do just that.
2. Ohio State
If you're looking for an upset this weekend, you probably won't find it here. The Buckeyes take on Northwestern who lost to aforementioned Wisconsin 23-3.
3. Texas
Texas hits the road to take on a struggling Arkansas team. The Razorbacks have proven dangerous at times, notching a win over undefeated Tennessee earlier this year. The Longhorns have an 85.8% chance to win this one.
4. Penn State
Another Big Ten snoozer? Penn State at Purdue will be second only to Ohio State-Northwestern as the most boring games of the day.
5. Indiana
The Hoosiers are idle this weekend ahead of their massive matchup against Ohio State next weekend.
Teams That Could Leapfrog BYU
BYU is ranked No. 9. Here are the teams just behind BYU that are threats to leapfrog the Cougars with good wins.
7. Tennessee
The Volunteers have a prime opportunity to leapfrog BYU this weekend with a road game at no. 13 Georgia. A win over the Bulldogs on the road could catapult the Vols ahead of BYU.
8. Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish host a bad Virginia team this Saturday. A win over Virginia probably isn't enough of a resume boost to leapfrog BYU.
10. Alabama
Alabama hosts mighty Mercer this weekend. A win over Mercer won't be enough to leapfrog BYU.