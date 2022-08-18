How the Big Ten TV Deal Impacts Big 12 Expansion

On Thursday, the Big Ten announced its new TV deal worth more than $7 billion dollars. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "The contract includes an escalator clause, meaning the deal could approach nearly $10 billion if the Big Ten’s membership increases." McMurphy continued, "Even after adding USC and UCLA, the Big Ten 'is not done' expanding, sources told Action Network."

McMurphy reported that the Big Ten is targeting Oregon, Washington, Stanford, and Cal from the PAC-12 "regardless of whether Notre Dames joins the Big Ten or remains independent, the league still wants to add more Pac-12 schools to help reduce potential travel concerns for USC and UCLA."

Additionally, Nichole Auerbach of The Athletic mentioned the possibility of the Big Ten adding a Western wing, "If the Big Ten were to expand its conference membership beyond just USC and UCLA, it could open the door to add another media package." Auerbach wrote. "The potential addition of more West Coast schools such as Stanford/Cal and Oregon/Washington would also supply the conference with the inventory to sell in a late-night Saturday package, a league source pointed out."

So if the Big Ten is not done expanding, how does this impact BYU and its future in the Big 12?

How Does This Impact the Big 12?

It's no secret that the Big 12 has been pursuing Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado from the PAC-12. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark described the conference as "open for business" during Big 12 media days in July, and PAC-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff described the Big 12's pursuit of PAC-12 schools as "grenades" being thrown towards his conference.

If even one more PAC-12 school leaves for the Big Ten, it will destabilize the conference even further and significantly increase the chances that Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, or Colorado (aka the four corner schools) join the Big 12. If two or four more PAC-12 schools are invited to join the Big Ten, it will kill the conference and the four corner schools will have no choice but to ask the Big 12 for membership. In that scenario, the Big 12 would be in a position of power and could invite all four schools or choose the two most valuable that it wants to invite to the conference.

If the Big Ten is not done expanding like Brett McMurphy reports, it's likely that the Big 12 isn't done expanding either.

