Big 12 Reportedly in 'Deep Discussions' to Add PAC-12 Schools

Over the fourth of July weekend, college football fans were eagerly anticipating the next wave of conference realignment news. Last Thursday, USC and UCLA sent shockwaves throughout the college football landscape when they accepted an invitation to join the Big Ten. Following the groundbreaking news, multiple reports speculated that the Big 12 would be aggressive to add a subset of the remaining PAC-12 schools, delivering what could ultimately be the final blow to the PAC-12.

On Tuesday morning, those speculations continued. Dennis Dodd reported that the "Big 12 is involved in deep discussions to add multiple Pac-12 programs as a way to shore up its membership in the wake of the USC and UCLA defection to the Big Ten...At least four teams are being considered with the potential for the Big 12 to add more as realignment continues to shake out."

The four core teams, mentioned in various reports, that the Big 12 is considering are Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah. The report by Dodd indicates that Oregon and Washington could also be added, "as more realignment continues to shake out."

In other words, the Big 12 could force Oregon and Washington's next move by taking out the PAC-12. Without Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah in the fold, Oregon and Washington would be forced to join the Big 12, rebuild the PAC-12 while they wait for a Big Ten invite, or go independent. If even they join the Big 12, both Oregon and Washington are hoping to be added by the Big Ten eventually. Since the Big Ten is reportedly standing pat while Notre Dame decides to remain independent or join the Big Ten, however, the Big 12 might be Oregon and Washington's only logical landing spot.

Should the Big 12 invite the University of Utah, this would be the first time since 2010 that BYU and Utah will have been in the same conference.