Skip to main content

Big 12 Reportedly in 'Deep Discussions' to Add PAC-12 Schools

A new report from Dennis Dodd suggest the Big 12 could add as many as six PAC-12 schools

Over the fourth of July weekend, college football fans were eagerly anticipating the next wave of conference realignment news. Last Thursday, USC and UCLA sent shockwaves throughout the college football landscape when they accepted an invitation to join the Big Ten. Following the groundbreaking news, multiple reports speculated that the Big 12 would be aggressive to add a subset of the remaining PAC-12 schools, delivering what could ultimately be the final blow to the PAC-12.

West Virginia Big 12 logo

On Tuesday morning, those speculations continued. Dennis Dodd reported that the "Big 12 is involved in deep discussions to add multiple Pac-12 programs as a way to shore up its membership in the wake of the USC and UCLA defection to the Big Ten...At least four teams are being considered with the potential for the Big 12 to add more as realignment continues to shake out."

The four core teams, mentioned in various reports, that the Big 12 is considering are Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah. The report by Dodd indicates that Oregon and Washington could also be added, "as more realignment continues to shake out." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In other words, the Big 12 could force Oregon and Washington's next move by taking out the PAC-12. Without Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah in the fold, Oregon and Washington would be forced to join the Big 12, rebuild the PAC-12 while they wait for a Big Ten invite, or go independent. If even they join the Big 12, both Oregon and Washington are hoping to be added by the Big Ten eventually. Since the Big Ten is reportedly standing pat while Notre Dame decides to remain independent or join the Big Ten, however, the Big 12 might be Oregon and Washington's only logical landing spot. 

Should the Big 12 invite the University of Utah, this would be the first time since 2010 that BYU and Utah will have been in the same conference.

More Cougs Daily

Lopini Katoa vs Utah State in royal classic away
Football

Five Things to Enjoy During the Final Season of Independence

Five Things to Enjoy During the Final Season of Independence

By Casey LundquistJul 4, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah
Football

Four Burning Questions About the Latest Round of College Football Realignment

USC and UCLA are on their way to the Big Ten as early as 2024

By Casey LundquistJun 30, 2022
Pierson Watson Headshot
Recruiting

Arizona Linebacker Pierson Watson Commits to BYU

Watson received a BYU offer after attending camp a few weeks ago

By Casey LundquistJun 28, 2022
Daidren Zipperer Headshot Visit
Recruiting

BYU Makes the Top Six for Florida WR Daidren Zipperer

Zipperer was recently on BYU's campus for an unofficial visit

By Casey LundquistJun 28, 2022
Jaren Hall vs Utah
Football

BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Cracks Top 10 in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

For the second time in the last week, Jaren Hall was projected in the first round

By Casey LundquistJun 28, 2022
Mark Pope BYU
Basketball

BYU Basketball Finalizes Roster with Addition of Transfer Noah Waterman

Waterman is a career 44% three-point shooter

By Casey LundquistJun 27, 2022
Landen Chambers Headshot
Recruiting

Texas Running Back Landen Chambers Commits to BYU

Chambers holds multiple single-season rushing records at his high school

By Casey LundquistJun 27, 2022
Daidren Zipperer Headshot Visit
Recruiting

Florida WR Daidren Zipperer Makes Trip to Provo for BYU Unofficial Visit

BYU was the first school to offer the three-star wide receiver from Florida

By Casey LundquistJun 27, 2022