How to Watch BYU Signees in the Polynesian Bowl

On Friday night, the Polynesian Bowl will be played in sunny Honolulu, Hawaii. The Polynesian Bowl is a high school all star game that began in 2017 and has grown each year in magnitude. Ahead of the seventh annual Polynesian Bowl, it has become one of the premiere high school all star games. Two of BYU's signees, Jackson Bowers and Pokaiaua Haunga, are part of the 2023 roster. Below is the information you'll need to watch the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

How to Watch the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

TV: NFL Network

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM EST | 7:00 PM MST | 4:00 PM Local time

BYU Signees in the Polynesian Bowl

Jackson Bowers is a four-star tight end from Arizona that had offers from all over the country. BYU competed against fellow finalists Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss to land his commitment. Bowers is a candidate for early playing time when he arrives on campus this year. Bowers is one of just three Arizona natives on the Polynesian Bowl roster this season.

Pokaiaua Haunga was committed to BYU for a few years before he signed with BYU in December. Haunga is a great athlete that could play running back, wide receiver, or safety at the next level. Haunga starred on both sides of the ball at Timpview High School, but his senior year was cut short due to injury.

