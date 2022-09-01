How to Watch or Stream No. 25 BYU vs USF

Week one of the college football season is here. Coming off a 10-3 2021 campaign, BYU kicks off its 2022 season on the road against USF. The game kicks off at 4 PM ET (2 PM MT) on ESPNU. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

RADIO: BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org, BYU Radio app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats: Statbroadcast.com

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

No. 25 BYU (0-0) at USF (0-0)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EDT

Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium (65,618)

Uniform matchup

The Cougars will wear the all white uniforms with navy accents, the same combination they wore against Washington State last season.

It is also the same combination BYU wore in a 23-27 loss at USF in 2019. That game was Jaren Hall's first start at BYU, but he left the game early due to a concussion. Hall finished with 148 passing yards and 83 rushing yards that day.

USF will wear their classic home uniforms in week one.

What the analytics are saying

SP+ gives BYU an 84% chance to beat USF with an expected final score of 37-20. At 84% win probability, SP+ is much higher on the Cougars' chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 64.8% chance to beat USF. The difference between the two predictions is likely the weighted value of returning production in the SP+ formula. Returning production, where BYU ranks first in the country, is one of the three pillars of the SP+ formula.

SP+ is also higher on BYU than the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Cougars are 12-point favorites against USF according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 58.5, meaning the implied projected final score is 35-23 in favor of BYU.

