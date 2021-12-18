How to Watch or Stream BYU vs UAB in the Independence Bowl
The BYU football team will conclude its 2021 season against UAB in the Independence Bowl on Saturday. The matchup, which kicks off at 1:30 PM MST, will be the first football game between BYU and UAB.
With a win, BYU would have consecutive 11-win seasons for the first time since 2007.
How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
TV/Streaming: ABC | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial
RADIO: BYU Sports Network
BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
Live Stats
Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv
NOTE: On Friday, all Disney-owned channels (which include ESPN & ABC) were taken off YouTube TV. If you plan on watching the game on YouTube TV, the channel will not be available.
Game Information
BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)
Saturday, Dec. 18
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST
Shreveport, Louisiana
Independence Stadium (50,000)
Coming into this game, BYU is ranked no. 13 in the CFP rankings. At no. 13, BYU is the highest ranked team to ever participate in the Independence Bowl. The Independence Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in college football. The first Independence Bowl featured Tulsa and McNeese State in 1976.
Weather Information
Wet conditions are expected when BYU and UAB kick off in Shreveport - there is 100% chance of rain on Saturday. "Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 50. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%."
