How to Watch or Stream BYU vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

The BYU football team will conclude its 2021 season against UAB in the Independence Bowl on Saturday. The matchup, which kicks off at 1:30 PM MST, will be the first football game between BYU and UAB.

With a win, BYU would have consecutive 11-win seasons for the first time since 2007.

How to Watch, Stream, or Listen

TV/Streaming: ABC | Also available on fuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial



RADIO: BYU Sports Network

BYU Radio SiriusXM 143, BYURadio.org/BYU Radio app, BYUCougars.com/BYU Cougars app, KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Live Stats

Pregame/Postgame: BYUtv

Game Information

BYU (10-2) vs. UAB (8-4)

Saturday, Dec. 18

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. CST

Shreveport, Louisiana

Independence Stadium (50,000)

Coming into this game, BYU is ranked no. 13 in the CFP rankings. At no. 13, BYU is the highest ranked team to ever participate in the Independence Bowl. The Independence Bowl is one of the oldest bowl games in college football. The first Independence Bowl featured Tulsa and McNeese State in 1976.

Weather Information

Wet conditions are expected when BYU and UAB kick off in Shreveport - there is 100% chance of rain on Saturday. "Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Morning high of 70F with temps falling to near 50. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%."

