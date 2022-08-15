Skip to main content

JUCO Transfer Mory Bamba Arrives at BYU

Bamba committed to BYU earlier this Summer

On Saturday, JUCO defensive back transfer Mory Bamba announced that he had arrived at BYU. Bamba committed to the Cougars in June over a competing offer from Utah State and multiple inquiring P5 schools like Auburn. Bamba was not included on the Fall camp roster while he cleared the last hurdles to get to BYU, but he is expected to be on BYU's roster this Fall. That's not atypical for JUCO transfers - it typically takes a little bit longer to get JUCO players squared away and ready to participate. 

Bamba, who is listed at 6'3, 190 pounds, has three years of eligibility remaining and he is eligible to play this season.

Bamba provides immediate depth to the cornerbacks and, most importantly, he will be counted on in the future when will be on the roster as BYU goes into the Big 12 and after seniors like D'Angelo Mandell and Kaleb Hayes graduate.

Bamba has a very high ceiling. He has great length at 6'3, and he recently ran a 4.34 forty-yard dash at a Tyler Junior College camp. 

22FTB PRAC 8-8 011

You can read more about Bamba's path to Provo below.

BYU and the Big 12

After Bamba's first year in the program, BYU will join the Big 12. BYU's Big 12 affiliation played a role in Bamba's decision. "That has always been my dream," Bamba said of the opportunity to play in a Power Five conference in an earlier interview. "I always wanted to go Power Five, so that was my goal from the start. I got the size, the speed, the mentality, and the work ethic for it. So you know, I'm excited and ready for it."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mory's Path to Tyler Junior College

During his prep days in Wisconsin, Bamba was a dual-sport athlete. He played as an undersized defensive back for the football team, and he also ran track which was his primary focus. At the start of his senior football season, he weighed only 130 pounds and measured between 5'11 and 6'0. Bamba's size and situation (playing in a state where few teams threw the football) limited his recruiting opportunities in football, so he went to a Division III school to run track.

"I was always a track and field guy," Bamba said on his high school days. "Then I hit a late growth spurt." After his senior year of high school, Bamba grew to be 6'3 while maintaining his speed. Eventually, Mory opted to move on from track and give football another try. Bamba found an opportunity at ASA College.

Bamba worked his way into the rotation at ASA College during the 2021 season. "Fall season of 2021, that's when I started to see the field more and everything just came together...I just got thrown into a game against Iowa Western...that's when the journey began. I went in and started making plays."

Following the 2021 season, Bamba started looking for another junior college to give himself the best opportunity to be recruited. He got in touch with Tyler Junior College in Texas. He was invited to a conditioning camp in March where he showcased his athletic abilities. At Tyler JC, Bamba was clocked running a 4.34 forty-yard dash. Once he showcased his physical abilities, he started practicing with the football team.

In late April, the Tyler Junior College football program hired former BYU defensive back Tanner Jacobson as its head coach. Jacobson played a role in connecting Bamba and BYU. "I'd say yeah, that was a huge part of that," Bamba said on the role Jacobson played in getting him in touch with BYU. "I had a great relationship with coach Jacobson right when he came in," Bamba said, "He had nothing but great things to tell me about BYU."

Bamba started to attract the attention of college coaches earlier this year. Eventually BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford offered Bamba a scholarship at BYU. Bamba held competing offers from Austin Peay and The University of Incarnate Word at the time, but BYU was the first FBS school to give Bamba an opportunity. Utah State followed suit and offered Bamba a few days later.

Bamba officially visited Utah State and BYU. Days after his BYU visit, he committed to the Cougars.

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_18860673_168390393_lowres
Cougars in the Pros

Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Suffers Injury During Preseason Game

Wilson left the game during the first quarter of the Jets preseason game at the Eagles

By Casey LundquistAug 12, 2022 8:31 PM EDT
Brooks, Christopher 22FTB PRAC 8-9 219
Football

The 10 Most Important Players to BYU's Success

Counting down the 10 most important players in 2022

By Casey LundquistAug 10, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Hall, Jaren 22FTB PRAC 8-4 153
Football

Watch: BYU Quarterback Jaren Hall Throws Long Touchdown to Chase Roberts

A perfect pass to Chase Roberts was the highlight of BYU's practice on Monday

By Casey LundquistAug 8, 2022 11:04 PM EDT
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Football

2022 BYU Fall Camp Roster Nuggets

Roster news and nuggets

By Casey LundquistAug 4, 2022 2:24 PM EDT
Conover, Jacob 21FTB PRAC 8-6 047
Football

Position Battles to Watch During Fall Camp

Getting you ready for Fall camp with a position battle preview

By Casey LundquistAug 4, 2022 10:17 AM EDT
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Recruiting

East High Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits to BYU

Fredrick held various competing G5 offers before committing to the Cougars

By Casey LundquistAug 1, 2022 4:16 PM EDT
Kalani Sitake
Recruiting

BYU Extends Official Offers to the Class of 2023

BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2023 on August 1

By Casey LundquistAug 1, 2022 3:49 PM EDT
USATSI_17496798_168390393_lowres
Cougars in the Pros

Practice Video of Zach Wilson Touchdown Pass Goes Viral

A Zach Wilson touchdown pass that went viral was reminiscent of his famous Pro Day throw

By Casey LundquistAug 1, 2022 2:10 PM EDT