More than Half the BYU Football Roster Has Added Weight in Preparation for 2024 Season
The new and improved strength and conditioning program has been an area of focus for the BYU football program. Players up and down the roster have adjusted their bodies to prepare for the physical demands of Power Four football. The Big 12 conference slate took a physical toll on BYU last year. The Cougars struggled in the trenches on both sides of the ball, especially in the run game. Kalani Sitake and his staff have made public comments about the Big 12's physicality and how much BYU needs to improve in that area. The strength and conditioning and nutrition programs are key component of addressing that deficiency.
BYU has invested a lot more in strength staff and nutrition since accepting an invitation to join the Big 12 back in 2021.
There are 73 returning players on the BYU football roster and 40 of them have put on at least five pounds since the end of last season. Here is a list of the 40 players that have added at least five pounds since 2023.
- Keanu Hill up +25 lbs. vs 2023
- Ace Kaufusi up +25 lbs. vs 2023
- Miles Hall up +25 lbs. vs 2023
- Weston Jones up +25 lbs. vs 2023
- LJ Martin up +20 lbs. vs 2023
- Maika Kaufusi up +20 lbs. vs 2023
- Landon Rehkow up +20 lbs. vs 2023
- Kaden Chidester up +20 lbs. vs 2023
- Jojo Phillips up +15 lbs. vs 2023
- Isaiah Glasker up +15 lbs. vs 2023
- Mory Bamba up +15 lbs. vs 2023
- Kevin Doe up +15 lbs. vs 2023
- John Nelson up +15 lbs. vs 2023
- Marcus McKenzie up +13 lbs. vs 2023
- Nuuletau Sellesin up +13 lbs. vs 2023
- Isaiah Bagnah up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Chika Ebunoha up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Malae Tanuvasa up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Petey Tuipulotu up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Bodie Schoonover up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Anthony Olsen up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Blake Mangelson up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Joshua Singh up +10 lbs. vs 2023
- Jayden Dunlap up +7 lbs. vs 2023
- Jake Griffin up +6 lbs. vs 2023
- Miles Davis up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Darius Lassiter up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Hinckley Ropati up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Parker Kingston up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Cole Hagen up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Koa Eldredge up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Evan Johnson up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Mason Fakahua up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Ethan Slade up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Dalton Riggs up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Siale Esera up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Jake Eichorn up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Brayden Keim up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- Sam Dawe up +5 lbs. vs 2023
- David Latu up +5 lbs. vs 2023
There are also a handful of players that want to play at a lower weight than they played at last year, headlined by Caleb Etienne, Raider Damuni, Aisea Moa, Keelan Marion, and Harrison Taggart,
- Trevin Ostler down -25 lbs. vs 2023
- Caleb Etienne down -10 lbs. vs 2023
- Aisea Moa down -10 lbs. vs 2023
- Sonny Makasini down -10 lbs. vs 2023
- Raider Damuni down -10 lbs. vs 2023
- Bruce Mitchell down -5 lbs. vs 2023
- Lucky Finau down -5 lbs. vs 2023
- Nason Coleman down -5 lbs. vs 2023
- Enoch Nawahine down -5 lbs. vs 2023
- Keelan Marion down -5 lbs. vs 2023
- Harrison Taggart down -5 lbs. vs 2023