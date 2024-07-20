Cougs Daily

More than Half the BYU Football Roster Has Added Weight in Preparation for 2024 Season

Casey Lundquist

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27)
Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The new and improved strength and conditioning program has been an area of focus for the BYU football program. Players up and down the roster have adjusted their bodies to prepare for the physical demands of Power Four football. The Big 12 conference slate took a physical toll on BYU last year. The Cougars struggled in the trenches on both sides of the ball, especially in the run game. Kalani Sitake and his staff have made public comments about the Big 12's physicality and how much BYU needs to improve in that area. The strength and conditioning and nutrition programs are key component of addressing that deficiency.

BYU has invested a lot more in strength staff and nutrition since accepting an invitation to join the Big 12 back in 2021.

There are 73 returning players on the BYU football roster and 40 of them have put on at least five pounds since the end of last season. Here is a list of the 40 players that have added at least five pounds since 2023.

  1. Keanu Hill up +25 lbs. vs 2023
  2. Ace Kaufusi up +25 lbs. vs 2023
  3. Miles Hall up +25 lbs. vs 2023
  4. Weston Jones up +25 lbs. vs 2023
  5. LJ Martin up +20 lbs. vs 2023
  6. Maika Kaufusi up +20 lbs. vs 2023
  7. Landon Rehkow up +20 lbs. vs 2023
  8. Kaden Chidester up +20 lbs. vs 2023
  9. Jojo Phillips up +15 lbs. vs 2023
  10. Isaiah Glasker up +15 lbs. vs 2023
  11. Mory Bamba up +15 lbs. vs 2023
  12. Kevin Doe up +15 lbs. vs 2023
  13. John Nelson up +15 lbs. vs 2023
  14. Marcus McKenzie up +13 lbs. vs 2023
  15. Nuuletau Sellesin up +13 lbs. vs 2023
  16. Isaiah Bagnah up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  17. Chika Ebunoha up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  18. Malae Tanuvasa up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  19. Petey Tuipulotu up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  20. Bodie Schoonover up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  21. Anthony Olsen up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  22. Blake Mangelson up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  23. Joshua Singh up +10 lbs. vs 2023
  24. Jayden Dunlap up +7 lbs. vs 2023
  25. Jake Griffin up +6 lbs. vs 2023
  26. Miles Davis up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  27. Darius Lassiter up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  28. Hinckley Ropati up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  29. Parker Kingston up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  30. Cole Hagen up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  31. Koa Eldredge up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  32. Evan Johnson up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  33. Mason Fakahua up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  34. Ethan Slade up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  35. Dalton Riggs up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  36. Siale Esera up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  37. Jake Eichorn up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  38. Brayden Keim up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  39. Sam Dawe up +5 lbs. vs 2023
  40. David Latu up +5 lbs. vs 2023

There are also a handful of players that want to play at a lower weight than they played at last year, headlined by Caleb Etienne, Raider Damuni, Aisea Moa, Keelan Marion, and Harrison Taggart,

  1. Trevin Ostler down -25 lbs. vs 2023
  2. Caleb Etienne down -10 lbs. vs 2023
  3. Aisea Moa down -10 lbs. vs 2023
  4. Sonny Makasini down -10 lbs. vs 2023
  5. Raider Damuni down -10 lbs. vs 2023
  6. Bruce Mitchell down -5 lbs. vs 2023
  7. Lucky Finau down -5 lbs. vs 2023
  8. Nason Coleman down -5 lbs. vs 2023
  9. Enoch Nawahine down -5 lbs. vs 2023
  10. Keelan Marion down -5 lbs. vs 2023
  11. Harrison Taggart down -5 lbs. vs 2023
Published
Casey Lundquist

CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

Home/Football