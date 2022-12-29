Skip to main content

New BYU Quarterback Kedon Slovis Reveals Jersey Number

The new BYU QB will wear a new number in Provo

Last week, BYU signed former USC and Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis. Slovis appeared on BYU Sports Nation on Thursday morning for his first interview since signing with the Cougars. During the interview, Slovis announced that he will wear the number 10 on his jersey next season.

Slovis wore the number 9 during his time at both USC and Pitt, but that number was not available at BYU. The number 9 was retired at BYU in honor of the outstanding career of Jim McMahon.

USATSI_13358747_168390393_lowres

Last year, the number 10 was worn by backup quarterback Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters. Maiava-Peters changed his number to 5 during the season, however, after tight end Dallin Holker left the team. Holker changed his number to 5 for the 2022 season.

Slovis, who has one season of eligibility remaining, will be the front runner to start at quarterback for BYU’s first season in the Big 12.

Slovis was one of many quarterbacks that BYU contacted in the transfer portal, and he made his way to Provo for an official visit a few weeks ago. After BYU quarterback Jaren Hall declared for the NFL Draft, Slovis made his move to Provo official. Slovis was also rumored to be looking at UCLA and Oregon State before he committed to BYU.

Recapping Kedon Slovis’ Career

Kedon Slovis was a three-star recruit out of high school who signed with USC in the class of 2019. Slovis exploded onto the scene at USC as a true freshman, throwing for 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns to just 9 interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After an outstanding true freshman campaign, Slovis was a Heisman candidate heading into the 2020 season. However, Slovis and USC played only six games in a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Slovis was effective in those six games - he led the Trojans to a 5-1 record and threw for 320 yards per game.

In 2021, USC head coach Clay Helton was fired after the first few games of the season and the Trojans spiraled to a 4-8 record. Slovis was in and out of the lineup due to injury and his production took a step backwards. He threw for over 2,100 yards along with 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Following the 2021 season, Slovis entered the transfer portal and he transferred to Pitt for the 2022 season. Slovis experienced some ups and downs at Pitt - his go-to receiver entered the transfer portal and Pitt hired a new offensive coordinator for his only season. Statistically speaking, Slovis had the worst year of his career. He finished with 2,400 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

If BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick can help Slovis return to his earlier form at USC, he has the potential to be the next great quarterback in BYU's offense.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19025280_168390393_lowres
Recruiting

BYU Football: Five Most Wanted Recruits After Early Signing Day

BYU isn't done improving its roster ahead of the 2023 season

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19497533_168390393_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball at Pacific

The BYU men's basketball team tips off WCC play against Pacific

By Casey Lundquist
BYU vs Utah State Max Tooley
Football

BYU Football 2023 Decision Tracker: Who is Staying and Who is Going

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19283958_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Signs Boise State Defensive Lineman Jackson Cravens

Cravens has played over 900 snaps in his collegiate career

By Casey Lundquist
Ty'Son vs Tennessee
Football

Ranking BYU's Top 10 Wins in the Independence Era

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_13358747_168390393_lowres
Football

Kedon Slovis Once Joked About 'Sober' BYU Hecklers, Now He is a BYU Quarterback

The relationship between BYU and Kedon Slovis has come full circle

By Casey Lundquist
9A4BA545-AAD8-4472-8375-DECA9DBC1CAD
Football

Former USC and Pitt Quarterback Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

By Casey Lundquist
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Football

BYU Announces Support for Officially Licensed Collective

"The Royal Blue" will be the officially licensed collective of BYU athletics

By Casey Lundquist